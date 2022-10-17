ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Windsor’s bubble dome is finally inflated

Residents may have noticed a white dome in Windsor’s skyline – it’s the new Future Legends bubble dome. The dome is now inflated after a several months-long delay It.s 96 ft. high and 167,000 sq. ft. over four acres. The dome will be home to training fields for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and the Northern Colorado Owlz. The Greeley Tribune reports in addition to a pro soccer field, it also includes 16 volleyball courts, nine basketball courts and several flag football fields, baseball and softball fields, and a lacrosse field; it also has professional LED lighting. The hailstorm’s coach called the dome a “gamechanger” for the entire community. The facility is expected to open for public and private use by the year’s end. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WINDSOR, CO
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

CSU planning major renovation of veterinary medicine school

Colorado State University is expanding its College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The Coloradoan reports the university is planning a $278 million upgrade to expand veterinary facilities on south campus by 300,000 sq. ft. School officials said the “first class” complex will include a primary care clinic, a vet education center, a livestock teaching hospital, and animal specialty hospital. The project will break ground early next year and will be completed in 2028. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Colorado Jill

World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Music legend Elton John to make stop in Colorado on international farewell tour

Multi-genre music icon Elton John will be making a stop in Denver later this year on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" international tour. According to a news release, "The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never- before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom."
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
LOVELAND, CO
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

University of Wyoming Sorority Accepts First Transgender Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A sorority at the University of Wyoming accepted its first openly-transgender sister in the college’s history, a student newspaper announced last week. Artemis Langford, of Lander, became the first open-transgender student to be accepted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority...
LARAMIE, WY
1310kfka.com

Jury finds man guilty of murder in former UC football player’s death

A jury has found a man guilty in connection with the shooting death of former University of Colorado football player who went on to go pro with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver News 9 reports the jury found Marcus Johnson guilty of second-degree murder-not first-degree murder. Johnson is accused of shooting Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham several times in the head and chest in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School in February in an ongoing parking dispute. He faces up to 48 years behind bars at sentencing in December. For more details, visit https://www.9news.com/
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy