Residents may have noticed a white dome in Windsor’s skyline – it’s the new Future Legends bubble dome. The dome is now inflated after a several months-long delay It.s 96 ft. high and 167,000 sq. ft. over four acres. The dome will be home to training fields for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and the Northern Colorado Owlz. The Greeley Tribune reports in addition to a pro soccer field, it also includes 16 volleyball courts, nine basketball courts and several flag football fields, baseball and softball fields, and a lacrosse field; it also has professional LED lighting. The hailstorm’s coach called the dome a “gamechanger” for the entire community. The facility is expected to open for public and private use by the year’s end. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO