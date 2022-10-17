Read full article on original website
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
1310kfka.com
Windsor’s bubble dome is finally inflated
Residents may have noticed a white dome in Windsor’s skyline – it’s the new Future Legends bubble dome. The dome is now inflated after a several months-long delay It.s 96 ft. high and 167,000 sq. ft. over four acres. The dome will be home to training fields for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and the Northern Colorado Owlz. The Greeley Tribune reports in addition to a pro soccer field, it also includes 16 volleyball courts, nine basketball courts and several flag football fields, baseball and softball fields, and a lacrosse field; it also has professional LED lighting. The hailstorm’s coach called the dome a “gamechanger” for the entire community. The facility is expected to open for public and private use by the year’s end. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend
On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
1310kfka.com
CSU planning major renovation of veterinary medicine school
Colorado State University is expanding its College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The Coloradoan reports the university is planning a $278 million upgrade to expand veterinary facilities on south campus by 300,000 sq. ft. School officials said the “first class” complex will include a primary care clinic, a vet education center, a livestock teaching hospital, and animal specialty hospital. The project will break ground early next year and will be completed in 2028. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Here’s when Denver could see a hard freeze
Colder weather is on the way for the Denver metro area. After warm temperatures in the 70s, a cool down will arrive next week.
World Record Set at Colorado State Park
Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
KDVR.com
This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
Music legend Elton John to make stop in Colorado on international farewell tour
Multi-genre music icon Elton John will be making a stop in Denver later this year on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" international tour. According to a news release, "The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never- before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom."
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
coloradopols.com
Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?
Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
cowboystatedaily.com
University of Wyoming Sorority Accepts First Transgender Member
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A sorority at the University of Wyoming accepted its first openly-transgender sister in the college’s history, a student newspaper announced last week. Artemis Langford, of Lander, became the first open-transgender student to be accepted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
1310kfka.com
Jury finds man guilty of murder in former UC football player’s death
A jury has found a man guilty in connection with the shooting death of former University of Colorado football player who went on to go pro with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver News 9 reports the jury found Marcus Johnson guilty of second-degree murder-not first-degree murder. Johnson is accused of shooting Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham several times in the head and chest in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School in February in an ongoing parking dispute. He faces up to 48 years behind bars at sentencing in December. For more details, visit https://www.9news.com/
