Mischa Zverev on Nadal's changes due to fatherhood: "Tennis or family? It’s not easy to combine the two. For me, family has always come first"
Rafael Nadal recently became a father and Mischa Zverev is sure he will need to change how he approaches tennis. Rafael Nadal recently became a father for the first time in his life and the Spaniard will certainly experience quite a change in his perspective. So far his career has been one of his many priorities in life but all of that becomes secondary now.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking
American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
Roger Federer visits Dubai's premier tennis academy at the Meydan Hotel
Roger Federer promised to visit a tennis academy in Dubai and he kept that promise by visiting the academy at the Meydan Hotel. Federer walked away from professional tennis last month at the Laver Cup but he will still be around the game. The legend will never truly leave tennis and during his recent visit to Dubai, Federer kept his promise to Visit a tennis academy in the city.
Former tennis star and presenter Sue Barker weighs in on GOAT debate - "The role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none
Longtime BBC reporter Sue Barker shared her thoughts on the GOAT debate admitting that she enjoyed watching Federer the most. Barker has covered Wimbledon for many years and got the same all the greatest moments the event offered from close up. She watched every year as some of the best like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic battled it out on the green grass of SW19.
Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: Sue Barker picks her GOAT
Legendary Tennis presenter and former French Open champion, Sue Barker, has chosen her greatest-ever men’s player from the inseparable trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal. The iconic trio have set a new standard when it comes to success in the tennis world. Between them, they have...
Suarez-Navarro on Federer legacy: "To say that he is the best ever is complicated"
In a recent interview with AS, Carla Suarez Navarro touched upon Federer and his legacy after his retirement recently. Roger Federer retired from tennis recently and fellow former player Carla Suarez Navarro talked about him in an interview with AS. The Spaniard explained that Federer will always be beloved universally by any sports fan:
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
"I tried everything to get him" - Bencic on getting Dmitry Tursunov
Belinda Bencic admitted after her first match under Tursunov that she desperately wanted to work with him believing him to be a great choice. She got the chance to do so after the Russian split with Raducanu who called time on her year early due to another injury. Their first event together is the Guadalajara Open which is currently going on and where Bencic defeated Fernandez in the first round.
Stephens sweeps past Fruhvirtova to begin Guadalajara campaign
American tennis star Sloane Stephens kicked off her quest to capture a second title in Guadalajara on Monday, making quick work of Linda Fruhvirtova to advance to the second round. Stephens required just 53 minutes to complete the 6-0 6-2 victory, completely dominating her Czech opponent from the start of...
Belinda Bencic outlasts Leylah Fernandez in late-night Guadalajara marathon thriller
World No.14 Belinda Bencic was forced to dig deep on Monday night at the Guadalajara Open Akron, surviving a second set collapse to defeat Leylah Fernandez and advance to the second round. The Swiss star pulled off the 7-5 6-7(10) 6-3 victory in a battle that could have gone either...
"Dirty tennis" - Nick Kyrgios resumes feud with Stefanos Tsitsipas in cheeky social media post
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made fun of Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek’s mother made comments about their Wimbledon encounter in July. Speaking to the Greek City Times recently, Julia Sergeyevna Apostoli said Kyrgios is the only player that puts her son out of his right mind. Moreover, she accused the Australian of underhanded tactics in their third round Wimbledon battle in the summer.
