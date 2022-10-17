Belinda Bencic admitted after her first match under Tursunov that she desperately wanted to work with him believing him to be a great choice. She got the chance to do so after the Russian split with Raducanu who called time on her year early due to another injury. Their first event together is the Guadalajara Open which is currently going on and where Bencic defeated Fernandez in the first round.

1 DAY AGO