Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
UNR NevadaNews
University to host national OHRP research forum in downtown Reno
The University of Nevada, Reno’s Research Integrity is hosting the Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) Research Community Forum – Trust, Technology and Consent, Oct. 25-26, 2022. The two-day conference promotes the protection of human subjects in research and is jointly presented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ OHRP, University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of California, Davis.
UNR NevadaNews
Celebrating the 2022 College of Science Distinguished Alumni
Last night, nine alumni from the College of Science and the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering were recognized for their successes. The annual College of Science Distinguished Alumni Reception recognizes alumni whose contributions have advanced the mission of the College and the University. These alumni were awarded with...
UNR NevadaNews
Promoting the University’s Scholarship Through Open Access
We’re celebrating Open Access Week at the University Libraries starting October 24 - and we especially want to celebrate the many, many people in the University community who have taken part in Open Access (OA)! In the past year, University of Nevada, Reno faculty and students have published more than 1,700 research articles that have been made OA.
UNR NevadaNews
University taking part in Great Nevada ShakeOut public earthquake drill 10/20 at 10:20 a.m.
Nevada is earthquake country, and being prepared for earthquakes is the goal of the Great Nevada ShakeOut public earthquake drill. The University of Nevada, Reno is taking part in the statewide public earthquake drill, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. The drill is an important step in becoming earthquake aware and practicing the “drop, cover and hold-on” response in the event of an earthquake.
UNR NevadaNews
Journalism dean inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Alan Stavitsky was honored during the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s 26th annual Hall of Fame Gala in Las Vegas last Saturday. Stavitsky, the journalism school’s longest-serving dean, was inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedicated career in the broadcasting industry.
UNR NevadaNews
Aging infrastructure in rural Nevada sees alumni-led improvements
"Being able to fund large-scale projects like this ensures that communities like Yerington that want to grow have the capacity to grow, to add jobs, to thrive.” – USDA-RD State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad (B.S. Psychology '05, M.S. Land Use Planning '11) The small rural town of Yerington sits...
UNR NevadaNews
The not-so-micro problem of plastic pollution, and how you can help
Let’s face it, plastics are omnipresent in our everyday lives. It is increasingly difficult to point to objects around us that do not contain at least a small amount of plastic. Given the range and versatility of uses and applications for plastics, it is not surprising that society has...
Comments / 0