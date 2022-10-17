ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti continues to raise the bar

Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti just keeps raising the bar. As the competition keeps getting better, so does Conti. In their 56-31 win over Avon Lake on Oct. 14, the Bulldogs back rushed for 243 yards and scored six touchdowns. “What we do creates issues because teams have to...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Yardbarker

26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday

According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).

Comments / 0

Community Policy