Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO