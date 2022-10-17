Read full article on original website
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow
WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
St. Helens Police Log: Trio arrested for shoplifting
The St. Helens Police Department runs down its calls for service from Sept. 30-Oct. 12, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 30 Officers arrested a woman near Cedaroak Street and Maplewood Drive for DUII (drugs). Officers responded to a death investigation in the 400 block of Second Street. Saturday, Oct. 1 A man was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, hit-and-run and criminal mischief in the 200...
Medford woman sues Providence, alleging she was forced out of dying daughter's room
MEDFORD — A woman filed a lawsuit on Oct. 17 against the Providence Medford Medical Center seeking a maximum of $610,376.89 in damages after she was allegedly removed from her daughter's hospital room, reportedly for complaining about her care. Medford resident Stacey Powers claims that on Oct. 18, 2020,...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
Oregon Water Resources Department ramps up water regulation at illegal marijuana grows
The Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) has seen a 160% increase in Notice of Violations (NOVs) issued in 2022 from the previous year and the year isn’t even over yet. “I would say that’s a direct result from the additional staffing we received in the special session of Senate Bill 5561,” says Jake Johnstone, OWRD Interim Administrator of Field Services.
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
