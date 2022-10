With so much going on in the city’s thriving ecosystem, it is easy to miss some of the happenings in the space. We keep you abreast of the things that you may have missed in NYC Tech News for the week ending 10/15 including the NYC startup fundings, NYC startup exits, and NYC startup events featuring news for Redbird, The Muse, ARTA, and much, much more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO