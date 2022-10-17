ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Corrin Brings Whimsy to ‘My Policeman’ Premiere in Goldfish-in-a-Bag Dress

By Eliza Thompson
 4 days ago
Emma Corrin. Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Keeping it cute — and a little offbeat. Emma Corrin attended their latest red carpet event in an extremely unique dress.

The Crown alum, 26, wore a JW Anderson frock designed to look like a goldfish in a plastic bag to the BFI London Film Festival premiere of My Policeman on Saturday, October 15. The one-shoulder dress, seemingly made of a shiny, plastic-like fabric, was tied on one side and featured a printed image of a fish swimming in water.

"WHO BELONGS TO THIS FISH? (10 bucks if you guess the film)," the Golden Globe winner wrote via Instagram after the event, referencing a line from the rom-com You've Got Mail . "Huge thank you to LFF for having us premiere My Policeman here in London. Loved making this one, so much heart and a good reminder of what we’ve fought for and what we still have to fight for."

The unusual look immediately made a splash online , with Corrin's friends and colleagues flooding her Instagram comments with praise. "You are so fit," wrote singer Paloma Faith . Actress Taylour Paige added: "You’re unstoppable baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Jonathan Anderson , founder and creative director of JW Anderson, left a string of red heart emojis on the post.

The label showed the goldfish dress as part of its spring 2023 collection, which was presented during London Fashion Week last month. The collection also included a romper suit printed with a dolphin and dresses decorated with oversized computer keys.

Corrin, for their part, is no stranger to surrealist fashion . Earlier this year, the Pennyworth alum stepped out in a Loewe gown with a bodice made of balloons. The U.K. native curates their looks with help from stylist Harry Lambert , who has also worked with Harry Styles and Josh O'Connor .

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, stars alongside Corrin in My Policeman , which hits theaters later this month. Based on Bethan Roberts ' novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Tom (Styles), a police officer who maintains a secret romance with Patrick ( David Dawson ) while being married to schoolteacher Marion (Corrin).

Though the movie is set in the 1950s, Corrin said the script appealed to them because of how prescient it was about the present-day battle for LGBTQ+ rights.

“It was dealing with issues that were obviously incredibly prevalent in the ’50s, with homosexuality being illegal, but also I think speaks to a lot of issues still very prevalent today,” the Lady Chatterley's Lover star told the Los Angeles Times in September. “I think that people will go to see it thinking this is going to be something about a different time. And actually, maybe it’s what we should be talking about now."

