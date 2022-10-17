ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decoding Those Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Now-Viral Pics (!!!)

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago

Photo: Tyrell Hampton/OAWRS

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet over the weekend after they posed for pics together at the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

In the pics, which were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton , the duo smile and in one pic even share a hug.

The photos came as a surprise to a lot of fans. Hailey recently did an interview in which she spoke about her romantic timeline with Gomez's ex and her now-husband Justin Bieber which sparked Gomez's fans to unleash on the model. Gomez then encouraged her fans to instead live with kindness.

So, how did they end up posing together?! Listen back to hear Seacrest and the squad's take on the pics here:

