Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Cere Network Unveils Vision 2.0 Primed to Be a Key Driver of Web3 Infrastructure Adoption in 2023
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
How This Founder Is Challenging Us to Unlearn Toxic Expectations When it Comes to Beauty
Priyanka Ganjoo is on a mission to challenge our relationship with makeup.
cryptobriefing.com
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism
Soulbound tokens are coming to RhinoX, the game developed by BNB Chain platform BinaryX. BinaryX, the GameFi development platform behind the metaverse games CyberChess and CyberDragon, today announced the launch of its official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.
cryptobriefing.com
Marketacross Joins [email protected] to Launch Vaneck Southern California Blockchain Conference
In keeping with the spirit of [email protected]’s mission to educate and connect community members with the blockchain industry, the student-led group has teamed up with MarketAcross to launch the inaugural VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference. From November 10th to 11th, the USC Marshall School of Business will host the VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference featuring expert panels, demonstrations, and networking opportunities for both students and the global blockchain community. The two-day event will be held across the University of Southern California campus.
cryptobriefing.com
An Angry Terra Investor Wants to Hunt Down Do Kwon: Financial Times
A new report from the Financial Times claims Terra investors are attempting to track down Do Kwon’s location. One of them is flying to Dubai, believing he has a 50% chance of finding him there. Do Kwon has been elusive about his whereabouts since the Terra ecosystem collapsed in...
cryptobriefing.com
India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study
India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
Comments / 0