In keeping with the spirit of [email protected]’s mission to educate and connect community members with the blockchain industry, the student-led group has teamed up with MarketAcross to launch the inaugural VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference. From November 10th to 11th, the USC Marshall School of Business will host the VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference featuring expert panels, demonstrations, and networking opportunities for both students and the global blockchain community. The two-day event will be held across the University of Southern California campus.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO