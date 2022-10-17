You are invited to have some fun in a Fundraiser for the Tom Mix Museum at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Betty Keim invited everyone to this special event, Haunts of Memories Past, on Thursday, October 27th and Saturday, October 29th Sippin' Sweet formerly Heritage Theatre 306 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey with the doors opening at 6:15 P. M.. Snacks will be available for purchase from Sippin’ Sweet.

DEWEY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO