Tom Mix Museum Fundraiser: HAUNTS OF MEMORIES PAST
You are invited to have some fun in a Fundraiser for the Tom Mix Museum at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Betty Keim invited everyone to this special event, Haunts of Memories Past, on Thursday, October 27th and Saturday, October 29th Sippin' Sweet formerly Heritage Theatre 306 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey with the doors opening at 6:15 P. M.. Snacks will be available for purchase from Sippin’ Sweet.
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside
Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival
The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games. The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the...
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage
Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
CHIEF CHAT with BPD Captain Troy Newell: Community Meeting and Special Forum on Drugs
Community meetings, a farewell service for a fallen K9 and a special forum on fentanyl were the main topics covered by BPD Captain Troy Newell on CHIEF CHAT on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Monday. Captain Newell, taking over for Chief Tracy Roles who is in Dallas at national meeting...
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Harry Wright Show Pre-Sand Springs
We will talk with Bartlesville head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show from Dink’s Pit BBQ. The Bruins are getting set for their biggest game of the season, a Homecoming battle against Sand Springs on Friday night from Custer Stadium. The outcome of...
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
OSU Homecoming Week In Full Swing As Cowboys Prepare For Saturday Game
Events for America's Greatest Homecoming are now underway in Stillwater. The events started on Monday with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain. There will also be the Harvest Carnival, chili cook-off and the Sea of Orange Parade Saturday morning. All of this leads up to the homecoming game...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill
In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
BPD Community Meeting on October 20 Will Have Drug Theme
Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department along with Chief Tracy Roles and others from law enforcement have been holding a series of community meetings throughout our city for several months. At each meeting, they shared statistics about our city, introduced officers working the area around where the meetings were held, and interacted with citizens who offered comments.
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
