Pocatello, ID

Comments / 2

Sandy Taylor
3d ago

As we went to city council meeting, I must say that I found the mayor rude, intolerant and wondered why he is still mayor?Years back in my hometown I had the opportunity to work with our mayor, and I saw a person that cared about our community and was respectful and kind. who welcomed idea's and opinions. Not so much with mayor Blad! I am very sorry to say...I expected so much more.And pertaining to our problem, he did not follow through with his words! Leaving a mother and her teen without water service since last February! With the account paid in full!So with that the only thing we can think of is asking our reporter Deanna Coffin if she will do a story and reach out to the community for help! Planned for tomorrow, as soon it will be freezing. Such a long time to let one of your citizens (and previous small business owner) without running water or trash pick up for 9 months! All I have for an ending is..... SHAME ON YOU MR. mayor!

Sandy Taylor
3d ago

Also, plan on this going to the national news as well! And if you are someone that cares about Pocatello go to the public meetings! They definitely need to be watched! Tired of not having the "people's" best interests in mind! No more raises mayor!

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Local public defender makes short list for district judge

SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello altering 6th Avenue to create street parking for county business

POCATELLO — With an eye on safety and convenience, additional street parking will be created near the Bannock County offices on 6th Avenue. At a recent meeting, the Pocatello City Council voted unanimously to vacate a 300-foot portion of 6th Avenue between East Clark and East Center Street, according to a new release from Bannock County. That portion of the road will be converted to one-way traffic, and diagonal parking will be added to serve the Bannock County Courthouse, Elections Office and Annex.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage

IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grand opening of Eastern Idaho Girl Scout program center

POCATELLO — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage announces the opening of a new program center in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new program center on Tuesday at 4155 Yellowstone Highway, Suite 1131 in Pocatello in partnership with the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event, and the whole community is invited to attend and learn more. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open house until 7 p.m. Girl Scout Cookies and lemonade will be provided. There will be fun, free activities for younger guests, and Girl Scout merchandise will be available for purchase.
POCATELLO, ID
idahoednews.org

Pocatello gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals

POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and pre-school children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cardiovascular endowment established at Portneuf Health

POCATELLO — Heart patients in Southeast Idaho will benefit thanks to the generosity of a Portneuf Medical Center heart and vascular patient. With gratitude, Ann Wheeler recently established the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Portneuf Health. The endowment, held in trust at the Portneuf Health Trust...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pocatello Police Make Arrests in Church Vandalism Case

Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week. On Friday, October 14 around 3:30 a.m., two churches in the area of South 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were vandalized.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building was broken into.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pelzel, Pamela Joy

Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood

On the morning of Oct. 18, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a report of an adult bull moose wandering in a neighborhood in American Falls. Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded to find American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s office already on scene with the animal successfully contained to Sunbeam Road near Interstate 86. The large bull, estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds, was darted by Fish and Game personnel, transported out of town, and released to a remote...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A

Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

For Schaack and ISU, social media changes the sports information game

If you go to the Idaho State athletic department website and scroll down to “Bengal Vision,” you’ll find a long list of videos that you can watch. Right below the football coaches show, at least as of the middle of this week, there is a video of ISU football players walking down the ramp at Holt Arena before practice, answering the following question: “Wrong answer only: what do you do for a living?” “People don’t know, I’m a Jedi. People don’t know,” one player says. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested for reportedly threatening victim with ax

POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID

