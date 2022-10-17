As we went to city council meeting, I must say that I found the mayor rude, intolerant and wondered why he is still mayor?Years back in my hometown I had the opportunity to work with our mayor, and I saw a person that cared about our community and was respectful and kind. who welcomed idea's and opinions. Not so much with mayor Blad! I am very sorry to say...I expected so much more.And pertaining to our problem, he did not follow through with his words! Leaving a mother and her teen without water service since last February! With the account paid in full!So with that the only thing we can think of is asking our reporter Deanna Coffin if she will do a story and reach out to the community for help! Planned for tomorrow, as soon it will be freezing. Such a long time to let one of your citizens (and previous small business owner) without running water or trash pick up for 9 months! All I have for an ending is..... SHAME ON YOU MR. mayor!
Also, plan on this going to the national news as well! And if you are someone that cares about Pocatello go to the public meetings! They definitely need to be watched! Tired of not having the "people's" best interests in mind! No more raises mayor!
Comments / 2