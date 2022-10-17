Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.

