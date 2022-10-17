Read full article on original website
Related
Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful
"Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag." After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I...
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists.
About a third of people call doctors by their first names, a new study shows
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic evaluated about 90,000 messages between doctors and their patients and found differences in patients' responses based on the doctor's gender and area of practice
hippocraticpost.com
Scientists to help pregnant women make childbirth choices
Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1 million to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) awarded more than £973,000 to the collaborative team made up of scientists, clinicians, members of the public and those with lived experience of childbirth from across the UK and Ireland.
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
KevinMD.com
Boundaries for women physicians [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “I learned the hard way what can happen when physicians—especially women physicians—lack personal boundaries. Before hitting my low point, I had no boundaries. I had been raised to give, give, give, and, when times became tough, to give more by working harder. In medical school and training, we were taught to not have boundaries, but rather to do everything in the service of our patients who should always come first. Now I realize that we physicians must put ourselves first. We are hurting ourselves—and doing a disservice to our patients, colleagues, and families—when we put everyone and everything else before our own needs. After all, we are our most precious resource and must use that resource in the best way possible.”
Why We Long for the Most Difficult Days of Parenthood
Most trips to the grocery store are not particularly memorable, but there’s one I’ll never forget. It was the spring of 2019, and my then-four-month-old was in a car seat nestled into the shopping cart while her sister squirmed in the built-in seat. I was going about my usual business as a newly minted stay-at-home mom of two under 2—desperately cramming my to-do list into the brief and unpredictable windows between nursing sessions, diaper changes, and temper tantrums—when an older woman cut into my bleary-eyed view. “Enjoy it,” she told me. I nodded, smiled, and turned away to reach for something on a shelf, and she doubled down: “I’m serious, enjoy it. It goes so fast.”
Washington Examiner
Hospitals are still hiding costs
Hospitals aren't complying with a nearly 2-year-old federal rule requiring them to publish their prices, according to new research from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. Their willingness to flout the law is understandable. They make more money when people don't know how much the medical services they consume cost. But patients and payers shouldn't stand for this intransigence. It's depriving us of information we could use to foster competition among healthcare providers — and ultimately secure better care at a lower cost.
Comments / 0