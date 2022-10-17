Related
Idaho State Journal
Cardiovascular endowment established at Portneuf Health
POCATELLO — Heart patients in Southeast Idaho will benefit thanks to the generosity of a Portneuf Medical Center heart and vascular patient. With gratitude, Ann Wheeler recently established the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Portneuf Health. The endowment, held in trust at the Portneuf Health Trust...
Idaho State Journal
Grand opening of Eastern Idaho Girl Scout program center
POCATELLO — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage announces the opening of a new program center in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new program center on Tuesday at 4155 Yellowstone Highway, Suite 1131 in Pocatello in partnership with the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event, and the whole community is invited to attend and learn more. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by an open house until 7 p.m. Girl Scout Cookies and lemonade will be provided. There will be fun, free activities for younger guests, and Girl Scout merchandise will be available for purchase.
For Shaack and ISU, social media changes the sports information game
If you go to the Idaho State athletic department website and scroll down to “Bengal Vision,” you’ll find a long list of videos that you can watch. Right below the football coaches show, at least as of the middle of this week, there is a video of ISU football players walking down the ramp at Holt Arena before practice, answering the following question: “Wrong answer only: what do you do for a living?” “People don’t know, I’m a Jedi. People don’t know,” one player says. ...
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
On the morning of Oct. 18, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a report of an adult bull moose wandering in a neighborhood in American Falls. Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded to find American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s office already on scene with the animal successfully contained to Sunbeam Road near Interstate 86. The large bull, estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds, was darted by Fish and Game personnel, transported out of town, and released to a remote...
In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A
Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
HS scores 10/20: Poky boys XC wins districts, Century VB earns district title
VOLLEYBALL 5A District 5/6 Tournament Thunder Ridge 3, Highland 1 The Rams' season ends in the district tournament. 4A District 5 Tournament Century 3, Pocatello...
One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection
CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction
Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
Pocatello police arrest two suspects for reportedly vandalizing LDS church buildings
UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE: Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ...
Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school
POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars
POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child
The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
Local man who said voices told him to run victim over gets probation
An Idaho Falls man who said he ran over a man because voices in his head told him to was sentenced to four years of probation Monday. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was arrested in October 2021 after he hit one man with his car and attempted to run over another. Danielewicz pleaded guilty to both aggravated assault and aggravated battery as part of his sentencing. ...
Local man arrested for reportedly threatening victim with ax
POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party
POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
