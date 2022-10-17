ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
NYLON

Telfar Bags Are Retaining More Value Than Hermès

If you’re still holding out (and saving up) for a Birkin, the Bushwick Birkin just might be more worth your while. Luxury resale site Rebag just released its third Clair report, which identifies emerging and shifting pricing and brand value trends. In what might be its most surprising finding this year, it reports that Telfar, technically a contemporary brand, exceeded all legacy brands as far as value retention is concerned, including Hermès.
CNBC

McDonald's limited-edition adult Happy Meal toys are listed for as much as $300,000 on eBay

McDonald's recently-released adult Happy Meal was designed to engender feelings of "nostalgia" among its older customers. Instead, it's kicked off a bidding war. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has already sold out at many McDonald's locations across the country, meaning that the only way for collectors to get their hands on the toys is through the secondary market.
SheKnows

Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos

Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
Food & Wine

The Best Champagne Glasses of 2022

The signature drink of celebratory occasions calls for a vessel separate from your typical wine glasses. No matter what kind of Champagne you're gravitating towards, sipping it out of a beautifully-shaped glass offers elegance and an enjoyable tasting experience, especially if you're toasting to something exciting. From trumpet to coupe glasses, there are many drinkware options to serve your freshly popped beverage in.

