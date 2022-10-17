Read full article on original website
WTA Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole Results
ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):. Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-3. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Misaki Doi (2), Japan, def. Monica Niculescu and Jaqueline Adina...
ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Friday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):. Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Denis Shapovalov (4), Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. Men's Doubles. Quarterfinals. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1),...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
