Tennessee Vols’ SEC East and College Football Playoff chances via ESPN significantly increase after win over Alabama

It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO