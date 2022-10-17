ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Vols’ SEC East and College Football Playoff chances via ESPN significantly increase after win over Alabama

By Zach Ragan
atozsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The latest Tennessee recruiting news will make Vol fans very happy

It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How the Tennessee Vols beat Alabama before the game even started

The Tennessee Vols went full Mike Tyson against Alabama on Saturday and had the Crimson Tide beat before the game even started. Just like Tyson used to do to opponents, Alabama was beaten mentally before kickoff. And by the time they had their mindsets back to where they needed to be, it was 28-10 and Bama had dug itself into a deep hole.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?

Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
NASHVILLE, TN
College Football News

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Vanderbilt vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Vanderbilt (3-4), Missouri (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy