Warner Bros. today unveiled a first-look photo for its third and final Magic Mike film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, reuniting Channing Tatum with director Steven Soderbergh. Magic Mike is a film franchise centered on the world of male stripping, which the pair launched with the 2012 film of the same name. Pic was followed up by the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, directed by Gregory Jacobs, with the two films collectively grossing nearly $286M at the global box office. They at the same time spurred the creation of the popular stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in Las Vegas before...

28 MINUTES AGO