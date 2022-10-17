ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

southeastagnet.com

Sunbelt Ag Expo Day Two

It’s day two of the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia. Folks from across the Southeast were on hand yesterday and more are expected today. Tyron Spearman is there and has a look at some of the activities taking place this year.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Farmers for Kemp rally held at Sunbelt Ag Expo Tuesday

Governor Brian Kemp spent part of the day in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Expo. Along with attending a handful of events, the Governor also held a rally. Kemp spoke with farmers attendees about being victorious in the water wars and supporting agriculture. "We have been talking to farms like Bart...
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’

MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Southwell tabs Pennington as CIO

TIFTON, GA – Southwell announced that James “Jamey” Pennington is the healthcare system’s new Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient centers and clinics.
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1

TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Early voting an overall success in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the 2022 election season has started and with it, already some long lines for casting a ballot. However, in Lowndes County, a new voting system is not only making it faster to vote, but it’s also easier for workers and voters. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Arrest made in Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man is facing several child exploitation charges following his arrest on Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child. He was arrested after a search warrant was done,...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder case, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr. and Jamarrie Markel Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery and other violent crimes and weapons charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats Fan Bus spots available

VALDOSTA – Fans can secure a spot on the Wildcat Fan Bus that will travel to this Friday’s game vs. Camden County. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Kingsland to play the Camden County Wildcats on Friday, October 21, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium (6300 Laurel Island Parkway).
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Week 9 Team of the Week: Brooks County Trojans

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - If there’s been one team that’s continued to have the same message since the start of the high school football season, it’s the Brooks County Trojans. On Friday night they delivered that message and that’s why they earn this weeks WALB team of the week.
QUITMAN, GA

