Anne Hathaway isn't here for her haters anymore. In a moving speech, she addressed all the hate that she had to endure after her 2013 Oscar win, which seemed to bring out trolls from the furthest depths of the internet. They came for her body of work, her actual body, and seemed to hurl just about every insult at her (all summed up in an article she found titled "Why Does Everybody Hate Anne Hathaway?"). Hathaway spoke about having to endure all of that toxic criticism and coming out on the other side — wearing Valentino and hanging with Zendaya, so really, who came out on top? — and telling everyone that things would be better if everyone could just be happy for other people and their successes.

3 DAYS AGO