Of Course, Mary-Kate Olsen Is Making the Big-Coat, Little-Shoes Trend a Thing
Mary-Kate Olsen isn’t seen out and about all that often — but when she is, and the cameras happen to capture it, we’re all ears (err, eyes?) The designer was recently spotted in New York City, and though we sometimes think she’ll throw us for a loop with her fashion choices, she has a formula, and she wears it well. It’s her signature, and when you’ve got one that’s so you, it basically has your name written over it (see: everyone's dressing like an Olsen twin), and why would you change it up? You wouldn’t.
Kourtney Kardashian Ushered in Spooky Season With a Sheer Top and Micro-Miniskirt
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian first got together with her husband and punk-rock drummer, Travis Barker, her style has transformed into a year-round gothic-chic aesthetic that includes skeleton onesies, all-black everything, and lots of leather and latex. So, it's only natural that the reality star and wellness guru is basically built for the month of October and Halloween.
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Anne Hathaway Addressed the "Hathahate" that Came After Her Oscar Win
Anne Hathaway isn't here for her haters anymore. In a moving speech, she addressed all the hate that she had to endure after her 2013 Oscar win, which seemed to bring out trolls from the furthest depths of the internet. They came for her body of work, her actual body, and seemed to hurl just about every insult at her (all summed up in an article she found titled "Why Does Everybody Hate Anne Hathaway?"). Hathaway spoke about having to endure all of that toxic criticism and coming out on the other side — wearing Valentino and hanging with Zendaya, so really, who came out on top? — and telling everyone that things would be better if everyone could just be happy for other people and their successes.
Kate Hudson Jumped on the Mermaidcore Trend With a Cut-Out Sequin Dress
Celebrities have been diving (tail first) into the mermaidcore craze — from Julia Fox's more literal take on the aesthetic to Dua Lipa's subtle nod to the mythical creature. And the latest star to try out the vibe was Kate Hudson during the Madrid, Spain, premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Dua Lipa Paired Logomania Gloves With a Velvety Puffy Corset Dress
Celebrities are torn on the corset: while some claim to love the severe posture they provide and the transformative feel that comes with getting laced up, others decry how uncomfortable they are — but Dua Lipa seems to have found a corset gown that manages to look cozy. During Monday's Booker Prize ceremony, she paired an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart-neckline gown that featured a corset bodice (complete with boning) with a pair of Burberry-logo sheer gloves.
The Cozy Slippers Deemed as "Perfect" By Thousands of People Are Over 30% Off at Amazon
When the temperatures drop, I personally believe open-toed shoes should not be a thing anymore. I’m all for a good sandal, but worry for anyone who’s exposing their toes in frigid weather, especially when there’s a plethora of comfy fall shoes out there. If you’re in need of some new, cozy shoes that’ll keep your toes warm and comfy, you’re in luck — a pair of Amazon’s best-selling fuzzy slippers are over 30 percent off right now.
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Have Very Different Thoughts on Corsets
The battle between good and evil is waging on in a whole new way with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron's new Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil. And while fans will have to wait until tomorrow to get swept up in the drama, Washington spoke to E! News about what drew her to the movie — and it was the chance to work with Theron. Washington told E! that having the opportunity to act opposite Theron (and play on extremely exaggerated ideas of good and bad) was enough to have her sign on. She went on to say that the two would bounce off of each other's over-the-top takes on their characters.
Jessica Alba Is Bringing Back This 2010s-Style Print With a Fall-Ready Designer Sweater
This decade has been all about revisiting past styles. We spent the better chunk of the last two years in a Y2K-revival and indie sleaze is expected to be the next big thing. But, for those who spent the 2010s donning Lilly Pulitzer dresses and reposting images of Modcloth-clad Zooey Deschanel to their Pinterest boards, we have some good news for you. There’s an update on a nostalgic print ready to dominate your fall wardrobe, and Jessica Alba just gave it her stamp of approval.
TikTok’s Newest Favorite Lip Gloss Is Said to Be the “Perfect Brown”
I rarely use TikTok’s “Not Interested” button, but for the sake of my wallet and at-capacity makeup bag, I might have to break it out. Nearly every week, the social media platform convinces me to buy a new lip gloss. First, it was Hourglass’ plumping gloss, then it was Clinique’s Black Honey, which users claimed complimented every skin tone. And now, it’s Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Heat in the fall-ready color Hot Chocolit which, after a lot of scrolling, I feel comfortable deaming the next universally-flattering shade.
Faux-Leather Fashion Is a Must for Fall, and Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylist-Approved Picks
When it comes to looking for fall pieces that’ll amp up your wardrobe, faux-leather fashion belongs at the top of your list. Shopping for vegan leather may have felt limited to classic moto jackets in the past, but that’s no longer the case; you can find luxe, faux-leather pieces in just about every category now.
‘Wednesday’: Why Tim Burton Chose the Series as His First Small-Screen Project: ‘She Shares My Worldviews on Things’
Some of Tim Burton's famous works include 'The Corpse Bride,' 'Beetlejuice,' and many more gothic classics. Netflix's 'Wednesday' will be the filmmaker's first time tackling a series with the fan-favorite Addams family.
The Moisturizing Lip Mask Used by Jennifer Aniston Is Now Available in a Limited-Edition Tinted Hue
Jennifer Aniston’s hair will always be among the most famous manes in TV history, but her skincare and fashion tips shouldn’t be overlooked either. From the face-sculpting device the actress uses that gives shoppers “higher cheekbones” to a $48 ring from a Julia Roberts-approved brand, Aniston knows what she’s doing when it comes to sartorial choices. Case in point: the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask that was spotted in one of her Instagram stories.
Kylie Jenner Said She "Cried Nonstop" for Three Weeks After Welcoming Her Son
Kylie Jenner is getting real about suffering from the "baby blues." On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about how she's had a tough time emotionally since welcoming her son while speaking with her sister Kendall at the Kylie Cosmetics office, revealing that "it's been really hard" following his birth.
Bella Hadid's Plunging Gold Gown Gave Old Hollywood Glamour With a Sexy Twist
Bella Hadid may very well be a modern-day icon in the making, but for her latest appearance, she threw it all the way back to Old Hollywood by channeling the era’s glamour with one super sexy twist. While walking the carpet at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual...
The 11 Best Socks for Every Activity of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You might not consider shopping for socks a priority, but if you’ve ever had a favorite pair that fit perfectly, felt breathable, and looked nice, too, you’ll understand how much a good-quality sock can improve your comfort. But when nearly every clothing retailer under the sun carries at least one pair, how are you supposed to know which are the best?
The Brand Behind Affordable Silk and Leather Wardrobe Basics Dropped a New Cashmere Collection Starting at $90
As someone who appreciates budget-friendly luxury, Quince has quickly become one of my favorite brands. From its yummy, under-$50 cashmere collection to its $150 leather moto jacket that looks like it costs much more, I have several items from the San Francisco-based brand in my wardrobe rotation. Ever since releasing its best-selling cashmere collection, Quince has been adding essential pieces to it, including sweatpants, beanies, and even skirts. But its latest cashmere capsule, the California Cozy Collection, is quite possibly the best yet.
These Eva Longoria-Approved Sneakers Have Sold Out 8 Times — and They’re Finally Back After Months
When a sneaker sells out at record speed once, it’s worth noting. But when said sneaker sells out eight times in a row, has built up an impressive celebrity following, and is finally back in stock after months of waiting, it’s absolutely headline-worthy. Not only does the Løci...
Thanks to Olive & June’s New Quick-Dry Polish, I Can Get Salon-Quality Nails in 5 Minutes
Ever since I started doing my own nails at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been hooked on the polishes and tools from Olive & June. The nail-care brand specifically creates products for everyday people and uses its social media platforms to demonstrate how to get salon-quality nails at home. Last week, the brand launched a new innovation that may be my favorite yet: quick-dry nail polish.
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her Latest Role on the Red Carpet in a Leather Bustier
Just last week, Sydney Sweeney surprised Barbarella fans with an announcement that she would be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1960s cult classic (which originally starred Jane Fonda). And now, it seems the young actress (who has become a major Hollywood player over the last couple of years) is already getting into character with her latest outfit.
