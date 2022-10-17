With a stellar knockout win, Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) proved, yet again, he needs to be on every boxing fan’s watchlist. The young prospect defeated Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-2, 14 KOs) with a left hook to the chin in the first round. Originally scheduled for eight-rounds, the fight only lasted 1:37 as the main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

