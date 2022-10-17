Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
‘Downtown Alpha’ Kevin Brown scores vicious second pro win
Cuban rising star, undefeated super lightweight Kevin Brown (2-0, 2 KOs), has started off his career with a bang as he defeated Adriano Porfirio Ramirez (12-5, 7 KOs) by 6th round knockout, via a vicious left hook to the head. The fight took place this past Saturday at the Caribe...
Ivan Golub and Trinidad Vargas both score wins in New York
Split-T Management’s Ivan Golub and Trinidad Vargas had their hands raised with winning performances over the weekend. Thursday night at Sony Hall in New York City, Ivan Golub stopped Wesley Tucker at the end of round four of a scheduled 10-round junior middleweight bout. In round two, Tucker landed...
Floyd Schofield impresses as record improves to 12-0
With a stellar knockout win, Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) proved, yet again, he needs to be on every boxing fan’s watchlist. The young prospect defeated Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-2, 14 KOs) with a left hook to the chin in the first round. Originally scheduled for eight-rounds, the fight only lasted 1:37 as the main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
Jay McFarlane gunning for Guido Vianello upset
Jay McFarlane, the Scotsman from Glasgow (13-6-0, 5KO) is Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) next opponent in the main event of the boxing night that will take place in Rome, Friday the 28th of October, at the venue “Pala Atlantico”, in a show promoted by OPI Since 82 and Top Rank.
Sonny Conto pitted against James Bryant on Oct 29
Popular South Philadelphia heavyweight Sonny Conto will take on James Bryant in the six-round headline bout on Saturday, October 29th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Conto will be fighting just a mile from his home in South Philadelphia and will look to thrill his large hometown fan base when he takes on Bryant.
Emiliano Vargas signs for Top Rank following Triller debut
Lightweight prodigy Emiliano “El General” Vargas, the youngest fighting son of former junior middleweight world champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas and one of boxing’s blue-chip talents, has inked a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. Trained by his father, Vargas (1-0, 1 KO) is a seven-time...
Christy Martin announces ‘Mayhem in Myrtle 6’ for Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, promoter Christy Martin, in association with Fiesta Mexicana will proudly present “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach, SC. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated...
Beatriz Ferreira pro debut set for Nov 12 on Love vs Spark
Beatriz Ferreira will make her much anticipated professional debut at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday November 12, live worldwide on DAZN. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FROM THE ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE WEBSITE. Ferreira penned a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn in the summer, and...
