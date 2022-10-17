Read full article on original website
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Morning house fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage, no injuries
An early morning fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage to a home.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
theadvocate.com
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
The UPS Store, More Business Coming Soon To Carencro
The UPS Store is coming soon to Carencro inside of the Center Square shopping center at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, neighboring Great American Cookie Co. As the Carencro area continues to grow in the number of residential rooftops(800+ new homes), more businesses seek to enter the market to capitalize on the growth. Companies like Moreau Physical Therapy, Batteries Plus, and Smoothie King, and many others have taken notice along with The UPS Store to offer Carencro area residents access to the many luxuries that larger cities offer. It wasn’t but just a few short years ago that most of Carencro’s residents had to venture out of the Cro-bubble to eat & shop at their favorite spots in Lafayette. Now, the need to travel out on weekends has drastically decreased, and yet Lafayette city traffic has increased. Go figure!
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
In a huge announcement, Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal. If the merger goes through, analysts say it could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Combined, both Kroger and Albertsons combine to reach over 85 million...
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
theadvocate.com
Lafayette-based helicopter company signs 10-year extension with BP
PHI Aviation, a Lafayette-based company that has provided helicopter services to oil companies for 40 years, has extended its contract with BP to provide helicopter transportation services for BP’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
kvol1330.com
Cajun Country Car Show and Truck or Treat
The Cajun Country Car Show & Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, October 22nd. There will be a variety of classic cars, hot rods, and more!. The event will be at 1345 Evangeline Thruway in Broussard, from 8 am – 2 pm. Kid’s Trunk or Treat will be from Noon – 1 pm. Awards at 2. The entry fee is $25.
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good. Someone posted on the local Facebook group "Closed In Acadiana" a sign from Royal Curry's front door that read, "We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience." Royal Curry is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette in...
Comments / 0