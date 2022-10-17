Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
WCVB
Pedestrian struck on Interstate 495 in northern Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is expected to survive after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover, according to state police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 north near Mile Marker 94, which is near the Tewksbury town line.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
Downtown Reading shut down due to ongoing investigation into possible power issue
READING, Mass. — A part of downtown Reading has been closed off due to an ongoing investigation into a possible power issue on Wednesday morning. Main Street in Reading Square is closed from Woburn Street to Have Street for a “fire department investigation,” according to the Reading Police Department.
Methuen Man Walking Along I-495 Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck
A 52-year-old Methuen man walking along Interstate 495, suffered, what State Police called, “life-threatening injuries” after being struck early Wednesday night in Tewksbury. State Police from the Andover Barracks and other first responders were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a...
NECN
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
Andover Townsman
Andover briefly
The following concerts are all open to the public:. Oct. 26, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 1:45 p.m., student recital. Nov. 4, Cochran Chapel, 7:30 p.m., academy concert bands. Nov. 5, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 6:30 p.m., Chamber Music Society. Nov. 6, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 3 p.m., Chamber Music Society,...
Firefighters use boat to rescue 4 people from stalled cab after downpours flood streets of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable, leaving some motorists stranded. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the floodwaters...
liveboston617.org
Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
whdh.com
16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
This is the first story in a two-part series about mobile homes in Massachusetts. Read the second part here. At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
Comments / 0