Andover, MA

whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

Andover briefly

The following concerts are all open to the public:. Oct. 26, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 1:45 p.m., student recital. Nov. 4, Cochran Chapel, 7:30 p.m., academy concert bands. Nov. 5, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 6:30 p.m., Chamber Music Society. Nov. 6, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 3 p.m., Chamber Music Society,...
ANDOVER, MA
liveboston617.org

Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
WAREHAM, MA
franklincountynow.com

Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital

(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
ORANGE, MA
wgbh.org

Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise

This is the first story in a two-part series about mobile homes in Massachusetts. Read the second part here. At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
BOSTON, MA

