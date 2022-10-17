ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Reimagining Battersea Power Station for the 21st Century

It was a restoration for the record books. Architects WilkinsonEyre worked for nearly a decade on reviving Battersea Power Station, transforming it from a grand, but derelict, industrial building designed for generating electricity into a London neighborhood filled with natural light, new homes, offices and shops. “The degree of complexity,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy