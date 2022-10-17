WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A world-renowned food historian and one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people of 2021 will speak in Wausau and Stevens Point next week. Jessica B Harris is scheduled to give two different lectures next Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the 120-year anniversary of the UWSP Family and Consumer Science Program. Susan Turgeson says the topics will include little-known facts about how American cuisine is connected to Africa. “Most of us don’t know the background, don’t recognize how much of what we eat really stems from the African continent.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO