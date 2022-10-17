Read full article on original website
Food Historian, Author to Speak in Central Wisconsin Next Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A world-renowned food historian and one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people of 2021 will speak in Wausau and Stevens Point next week. Jessica B Harris is scheduled to give two different lectures next Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the 120-year anniversary of the UWSP Family and Consumer Science Program. Susan Turgeson says the topics will include little-known facts about how American cuisine is connected to Africa. “Most of us don’t know the background, don’t recognize how much of what we eat really stems from the African continent.
Everest Metro PD Hosts Halloween Party
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Everest Metro Police Department is working to keep kids off the street with a safe alternative. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenheck Field House, kids can meet Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Chase from Paw Patrol and Woody the Woodchuck while playing in bounce houses, eating candy and playing games.
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Names CEO
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Wausau Area has selected Kim Larsen as their new CEO. Larsen has been serving the club since 2001, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer. The search committee noted her rise through the ranks in the club along with her organizational management and leadership skills as reasons for the selection.
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Truman
Meet Truman! This handsome boy would love an energetic home to call his own! He loves to play with other dogs and go for walks! He is a little nervous at first with new people but once he gets to know you, you will be best friends!. To meet Truman...
D.C. Everest breaks ground on new indoor athletic facility
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction began Tuesday afternoon on Weston’s first multi-million dollar athletic center. The Greenheck Turner Community Center is designed for all ages, and will feature a full-size field, a track, a jump pit, batting cages and simulators. Board members, students, the community, and the Greenheck...
Foot Locker to Close Wausau Distribution Facility by Spring 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Foot Locker has informed the State Department of Workforce Development that they plan to close their Wausau distribution facility by May 2023, resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a notice to the DWD that was published on Wednesday, the move will help the...
SWATTING Call Reported at SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Stevens Point say no one was hurt and no active shooter situation was present at SPASH this afternoon, despite a phone call that said otherwise. Portage County Dispatch said the call came in at about 12:04 PM, prompting a heavy police presence...
Lt. Gov Barnes Makes Stop in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes held a campaign meet and greet in the Wausau area on Tuesday, outlining the differences between himself and incumbent Ron Johnson. Johnson’s campaign has been sending out daily press releases with the “Mandela Barnes Question...
Trial Scheduled for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of shooting another man in the abdomen will go to trial next summer. Marathon County Judge Jacob LaMont scheduled a four-day trial for Richard Mason to begin June 13th, 2023 for one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Wood County Sheriff Investigating Death in Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after his body was found outside a shed in Port Edwards. Officers received a tip about the body on Saturday, October 15th, and responded to the residents along with the county coroner’s office.
Plea, Sentencing Hearing Scheduled for Stevens Point Carjacking Suspect
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of stealing a woman’s car and driving off in broad daylight may avoid trial. Court records show William Gentry has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for November 15. He faces charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without consent.
Vehicle Break-ins Reported at Rib Mountain Gym
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Those who went to Burn Boot Camp Tuesday morning to get their workout on may have also been victims of a string of vehicle break-ins at the gym. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says at least nine people have reported that their cars were broken into and valuables including wallets, cell phones, and purses were stolen.
Wood County Breaks Ground On New Jail
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Wood County officials broke ground on the county’s newest jail Tuesday morning. The new Wood County jail is a project 20 years in the making. It was first proposed in April 2001 and is now finally a reality. According to Wood County Sheriff...
