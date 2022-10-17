As the winds died and floods receded, a new, invisible threat was emerging in Hurricane Ian’s wake: carbon monoxide. The odorless, tasteless gas — often a dangerous consequence of misusing a generator — poisoned 41 people in the first two weeks after Ian’s landfall, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health. Officials are linking the confirmed cases directly to the storm, meaning most poisonings likely stemmed from unsafe generator use during a power outage.

