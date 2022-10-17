Cybercriminals target individuals or organizations in different ways. The purpose of these attacks is to steal the confidential and sensitive data of users and organizations, such as credit card details, passwords, etc. Moreover, they can also sell the users’ data on the Dark Web. Scam emails and messages are one of the attacks done by cybercriminals. One thing is common in all these scam email messages. These email messages pretend to be sent by a company so that the users will click on the links provided in these emails. For normal users, it is difficult to differentiate between legitimate email messages and scam email messages. This article shows how to identify fake McAfee scam messages and emails.

15 DAYS AGO