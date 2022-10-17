Read full article on original website
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store
The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
Why the country's best chefs are flocking to Houston this weekend
The Southern Smoke Festival will have the city crawling with culinary talent.
Modern Mexican Steakhouse Planned for Houston
Toca Madera utilizes locally-sourced ingredients in its boldly flavored dishes.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
Click2Houston.com
What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game
HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Click2Houston.com
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy
Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Houston neighborhood? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
