An early morning crash left three people hurt and sent an SUV into a restaurant in North Jersey, according to Fair Lawn police. Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene in Hawthorne, along Lincoln Avenue at the corner with Loretto Avenue. Two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne (courtesy Boyd A. Loving)...
BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday. Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
Everyone wants the coronavirus pandemic to be history. Monmouth County just wants to make sure the historic event — specifically, how governments responded — is never forgotten. Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon has announced the launch of a "COVID-19 Pandemic Archive," with the goal of collecting and preserving...
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
WESTFIELD — A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller series...
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
Our boys the Impractical Jokers are hysterical and beloved. We all love them until we are the one messed with. Oh, who am I kidding, I still love them. I thought I was going on a run-of-the-mill voice-over audition and low and behold my “producer” was Murr. The...
At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?. It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen. We've experienced that here with movies like...
Is there anything better than a pet parade? Halloween costumes for pets are the cutest. My two dogs do not like getting dressed up, but I try my hardest. I've had them in little devil costumes, hot dogs, and tacos. They looked cute but the costume was off of their little bodies in about 5 minutes.
NEPTUNE -- Rarely does the deck ever looked stacked against the Christian Brothers Academy soccer team -- winners of a record 11 Shore Conference Tournament championship and the current defending tournament champion. But with the current No. 1 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament missing one of its two best...
