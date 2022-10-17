Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship. A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.

2 DAYS AGO