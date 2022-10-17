ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
All TFT Worlds 2022 Regional Finals and LCQ dates

Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship. A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2

There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League

Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
Gorgc thinks confidence played biggest role in EG’s stunning TI11 upset at hands of Thunder Awaken

Nobody expected Evil Geniuses to turn heads at The International 11 after having a disappointing season. But they made a statement early by topping their group. People still had their doubts. Most still had PSG.LGD as the favorites to take home the Aegis, with EG as a close second. But, their hopes came crashing down when EG lost to Thunder Awaken in the first round of the Upper Bracket.
JDG is giving away 300 portions of duck in celebration of beating Rogue at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday with the...
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams

The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
BOOM, BOOM, BYE: PSG.LGD end BOOM Esports’ miracle run at TI11

While BOOM Esports were riding high on two straight days of keeping their tournament hopes alive, this was just another Friday in the office for PSG.LGD as the Chinese team crushed SEA’s final glimmer of hope with no remorse. It wasn’t a poor showing from BOOM by any means,...
Tyler1 continues his toxic tirade in Overwatch 2

Tyler1’s volatility knows no bounds, and he’s proven that in the past week as he transitioned from his typical League of Legends content to tackle the newly released Overwatch 2. League might still be his main game, but Tyler1 has spent more than 23 hours on his channel...
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?

The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.

