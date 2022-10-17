Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Perkz fires back at G2 fans calling for Jankos’ retirement following Worlds 2022: ‘Jankos is still a top tier jungler’
Team Vitality mid laner Perkz fired back at League of Legends fans who are calling for...
dotesports.com
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner's Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dotesports.com
China still on top: Dota 2 fans weigh in on early TI11 favorites and EG isn’t number one
PSG.LGD headed into The International 2022 as the favorites to win the tournament, and even though they only finished third in Group A due to impressive runs from Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, that hasn't changed. According to a community poll, 27.66 percent of the Dota 2 fans who...
dotesports.com
‘No one was chill’: Entity panicked during Royal Never Give Up’s most surprising move at TI11
Dota 2 fans were treated to one of the longest matches in the game’s history on The International main stage yesterday. The elimination match between Entity and Royal Never Give Up turned out to be a 107-minute-long thriller as both teams were only a single match away from bidding farewell to their TI11 dreams.
dotesports.com
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
From a one percent chance to toppling champs: BOOM Esports eliminate Team Spirit at TI11
BOOM Esports came into The International 2022 playoffs after overcoming a 99.6 percent chance of elimination, and now they have kept their run alive by completing the world's biggest upset and sending Team Spirit home in the first round. When looking at the group stage performance, this actually doesn't...
dotesports.com
All TFT Worlds 2022 Regional Finals and LCQ dates
Major Teamfight Tactics tournaments will take place throughout Oct. and Nov. to determine regional seeding at the Dragonlands World Championship. A total of 32 TFT players from around the world will compete at the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. Leading up to the final showdown in Set 7.5, each region has a Finals tournament to determine the number of players attending Worlds from those regions. In addition to the Regional Finals, there is also a Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournament that will add two seeds from each tournament.
dotesports.com
PGL hasn’t responded to player concerns about unfair advantages at TI11, but it might be punishing in-person viewers
The integrity of matches currently being played at The International 2022 is being questioned by the fans as PGL came up with a band-aid solution for the ongoing soundproofing issues. TI11 skipped on the soundproof booths that were considered a core part of the tournament and found a replacement in...
dotesports.com
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
dotesports.com
FNATIC and Acend dominate Halo Worlds play-in bracket, become first two teams to qualify for pools
Day one of the Halo World Championship is underway, with eight teams battling it out for the final spots in tomorrow's pool play matches against the rosters who automatically qualified from the Orlando Major last month. Four spots are up for grabs, but it was FNATIC and European champions...
dotesports.com
Why can’t EU and NA close the gap with China and Korea? Rekkles outlines the key differences between the League regions
After Rogue were eliminated from the 2022 League of Legends World Championship by JD Gaming last...
dotesports.com
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League
Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
dotesports.com
Gorgc thinks confidence played biggest role in EG’s stunning TI11 upset at hands of Thunder Awaken
Nobody expected Evil Geniuses to turn heads at The International 11 after having a disappointing season. But they made a statement early by topping their group. People still had their doubts. Most still had PSG.LGD as the favorites to take home the Aegis, with EG as a close second. But, their hopes came crashing down when EG lost to Thunder Awaken in the first round of the Upper Bracket.
dotesports.com
‘We’re just not as good as them’: Rogue on the harsh reality of losing to JDG at Worlds 2022
Following last night's defeat to JD Gaming in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue's...
dotesports.com
JDG is giving away 300 portions of duck in celebration of beating Rogue at Worlds 2022
The knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday with the...
dotesports.com
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams
The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
dotesports.com
BOOM, BOOM, BYE: PSG.LGD end BOOM Esports’ miracle run at TI11
While BOOM Esports were riding high on two straight days of keeping their tournament hopes alive, this was just another Friday in the office for PSG.LGD as the Chinese team crushed SEA's final glimmer of hope with no remorse. It wasn't a poor showing from BOOM by any means,...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 continues his toxic tirade in Overwatch 2
Tyler1's volatility knows no bounds, and he's proven that in the past week as he transitioned from his typical League of Legends content to tackle the newly released Overwatch 2. League might still be his main game, but Tyler1 has spent more than 23 hours on his channel...
dotesports.com
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
