CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced the inauguration of a new office at World Trade Centre in Chennai, India, as part of an expansion plan for its India operations. In addition to serving the Indian market, this office will also be one of the company’s strategic global hubs supporting multiple aspects of Kinaxis growth, including engineering, customer support, professional services, and other business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005043/en/ New Kinaxis office opens in World Trade Centre in Chennai. (Photo: Business Wire)

