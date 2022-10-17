Read full article on original website
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2
Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?
A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
Tyler1 continues his toxic tirade in Overwatch 2
Tyler1’s volatility knows no bounds, and he’s proven that in the past week as he transitioned from his typical League of Legends content to tackle the newly released Overwatch 2. League might still be his main game, but Tyler1 has spent more than 23 hours on his channel...
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023
After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
Blizzard reintroduces 2cp maps to Overwatch 2 via Assault game mode
One of the most controversial map types from the original Overwatch is making a return in Overwatch 2 but is only accessible via the game’s Arcade. All of the original two-control-point (2cp) maps from Overwatch are now playable in the sequel via a new mode known as Assault, which can be played via the Arcade or through creating a custom game. These maps include Paris, Hanmura (including a Winter theme), Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries, all of which are not in the rotation of normal maps due to the removal of 2cp as a whole.
Can you play Gotham Knights solo?
Gotham Knights is out in just a few days and it promises to bring a whole new adventure in Gotham to players around the world. Players will be let loose as one of the four major characters: Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. One of the major draws of this game has been that players will be able to come together with friends and take multiple heroes into the city at once.
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
Valve just totally ignored one big The International tradition and Dota 2 fans aren’t happy
Dota 2’s The International is the biggest esports tournament in the world, and normally, it kicks off with an equally impressive opening ceremony—like the spectacular one at The International 9. Even The International 10, which had no crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, had some form of an opening ceremony.
Overwatch players hate OW2’s battle pass so much they’re asking for loot boxes to come back
Season one of the premium battle pass for Overwatch 2 instantly unlocks the latest support hero—Kiriko—five Legendary skins, the Cyber Demon Genji Mythic skin, and a 20 percent XP boost for the remainder of the season. Initially poorly received in the Overwatch 2 community, the battle pass system continues to be under fire.
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
How to complete the Howler Claw rituals in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games that’s maintained its player base by continuing to introduce new content and challenges for players. Now, during the Fortnitemares event, players are being tempted by DJ Lyka to take on the wolf weapons and claws and head off into the night. There are now Alteration Altars all across the island waiting for players to turn.
All Overwatch 2 ranks in order
One of the most exciting parts of Overwatch 2 is the return of Competitive. For players who want to show off their skills and crave more challenge than what Quick Play provides, Competitive is an opportunity to rise above the rest—and even go pro. The mode was adjusted significantly during the transition from the first Overwatch to its sequel, so even those who made it to Top 500 in the previous game will want to read up on its changes.
Gorgc thinks confidence played biggest role in EG’s stunning TI11 upset at hands of Thunder Awaken
Nobody expected Evil Geniuses to turn heads at The International 11 after having a disappointing season. But they made a statement early by topping their group. People still had their doubts. Most still had PSG.LGD as the favorites to take home the Aegis, with EG as a close second. But, their hopes came crashing down when EG lost to Thunder Awaken in the first round of the Upper Bracket.
Netflix is opening a new studio with a star producer from Overwatch
Last month Netflix announced it’s opening a new gaming studio located in Helsinki, Finland. Today, we found out that Netflix’s VP of gaming, Mike Verdu, is planning on opening yet another gaming studio. The studio, which will be located in Southern California, will star Chacko Sonny, an executive...
Kingslayer: Sam Sevian snatches Hans Niemann’s king in the middle of a match
It seems there’s never a dull game when Hans Niemann is at the board, and that was the case with a sharp end game against Sam Sevian in the U.S. Chess Championship. In the middle of the pair’s match yesterday, Sevian grabbed Niemann’s king and appeared to break the cross from atop the king’s head.
Overwatch 2 bug infestation continues with new FPS exploit
Overwatch 2’s release has been far from smooth sailing, with DDoS attacks, long queue times, and bugs that have almost made the game unplayable. As the devs are working hard to fix the bug infestation and other similar problems, the Overwatch 2 community is incessantly looking for more bugs to abuse to reach their desired ranks.
