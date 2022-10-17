2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home

A plane crashed through the roof of a South Florida home Monday morning (October 17), killing two people onboard, according to WSVN .

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, which is south of North Perry Airport. Tangled power lines around the scene reportedly made the rescue more difficult, so crews have to wait for Florida Power & Light to deactivate the power grid. The power company said 35 people don't have electricity because of the crash.

Aerial footage from WTSP shows firefighters examining the wreckage right before noon local time. No word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Neighbors recall hearing a "big boom" before learning what happened.

“We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash," an anonymous resident told reporters. "We asked where. He said, ‘Right there, in the street on the side of Plantation.' So when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out."



This wasn't the first time a plane crash shook Broward County communities. Residents have been complaining for years about the aircraft flying in and out of North Perry Airport , though officials haven't confirmed if the airport was part of the trip.

Nearly two years ago, a doorbell camera caught a small plane smashing directly into an SUV carrying a mother and her 4-year-old son. Three people died in the horrific crash, including the boy.