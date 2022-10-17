ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's When Gas Prices In California Are Predicted To Drop

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The price of gasoline across California has increased within the last couple of months due in large part to gas tax, fuel blend, and supply. According to KTLA , gas prices are predicted to decrease after hitting record highs in early October. This impending decrease could be influenced by complications being solved by oil refineries across the state .

“When one little thing goes wrong, it can take a refinery offline for several days. It’s similar to encountering a flat tire or a rock in your windshield during a road trip. These can be minor issues but can take days to resolve themselves,” head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan, shared with KTLA .

De Haan also told KTLA that as current issues are resolved , Californians will begin to see gas prices in "the low $5 range" again. According to AAA , the national average cost of one gallon of gas is currently $3.88. The average cost of gas in California is currently $6.05, and has decreased only slightly since the beginning of the month.

KTLA noted that switching from the Summer to the Winter fuel blend earlier than expected will also help decrease gas prices. Californians can expect to see this decrease within the next few weeks and into November.

