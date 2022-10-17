ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says

The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month.  In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane."  Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Swim advisories not stopping beachgoers in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health warns everyone to stay out of the water. In Collier County, there is a swim advisory for all of its beaches because of bacteria in the water. Walking along the beach isn’t safe either as debris covers the sand. Blake Kriz was surfing on...
3 arrested for looting Liki Tiki BBQ on Fort Myers Beach

Three men have been arrested and are accused of looting Liki Tiki BBQ on Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office saw Joseph Burton, 31, Alexander Thompson, 26, and Christopher Thompson, 43, walking around Liki Tiki BBQ on Ohio Avenue and Estero Boulevard.
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral

Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners

A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
