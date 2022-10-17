The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month. In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane." Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...

