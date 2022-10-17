Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says
The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month. In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane." Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
Ad from 1996 revealed in Southwest Florida after billboard damaged by Ian
An advertisement from 1996 is on display in Southwest Florida after a billboard was damaged by high winds from Hurricane Ian.
Florida man accused of pepper spraying clerk during robbery
Police have arrested a man who pepper sprayed a clerk in the face while robbing a Southwest Florida smoke shop.
AOL Corp
A kitten was stranded on a highway in Fort Myers, cops say. Then came another problem
How many lives left? Because a kitten in Lee County, Florida, looks to have used up at least two. According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a Good Samaritan called authorities at around 4 p.m. last Thursday after seeing a little furball stranded on busy Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
Two condominiums catch fire in Punta Gorda
Charlotte County Fire confirms there was a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums on Friday morning.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
Swim advisories not stopping beachgoers in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health warns everyone to stay out of the water. In Collier County, there is a swim advisory for all of its beaches because of bacteria in the water. Walking along the beach isn’t safe either as debris covers the sand. Blake Kriz was surfing on...
WINKNEWS.com
3 arrested for looting Liki Tiki BBQ on Fort Myers Beach
Three men have been arrested and are accused of looting Liki Tiki BBQ on Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office saw Joseph Burton, 31, Alexander Thompson, 26, and Christopher Thompson, 43, walking around Liki Tiki BBQ on Ohio Avenue and Estero Boulevard.
3 still missing, 61 dead in Lee County after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Deputies in Lee County are still looking for victims of Hurricane Ian nearly three weeks after it made landfall in Florida
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 20
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
WINKNEWS.com
Canal cleanup in Cape Coral
Storm surge from Ian swept tree branches and garbage up into the canals in Cape Coral while trash continues to pile up which nobody is happy about. In the aftermath of Ian, murky canal water might not seem like the biggest problem for someone to deal with. So, Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Hertz Arena shelter closes; people moved to new shelter in North Fort Myers
People who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian are being moved if they stay at the Hertz Arena shelter. Hertz Arena is shutting down shelter operations after being open for three weeks. The people there are leaving Hertz Arena on busses and going to a new shelter at an old Publix location in North Fort Myers on North Tamiami Trail.
Three people still missing in hard-hit Florida county in wake of Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
NEW YORK — Three people are still missing from a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
