rewind1051.com
JMU named one of the best in Virginia
James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter
Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax. But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour. The school system, according to a...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
WSET
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
cbs19news
Police say active shooter call at city middle school was hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville middle school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after someone called in an active shooter threat. The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the incident, but an all-clear has already been given. The call came in around 12:35 p.m. Police say...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities safely locate runaway teen
Update: Friday, 9:08 a.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius,...
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
WSET
Tractor-Trailer on its side, VSP investigates
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer is on its side in Gretna. Gretna Fire & Rescue was dispatched to an accident on Wednesday. This accident involved a tractor-trailer, firefighters said. This incident happened at the 31000 Block of US Highway 29. Upon arrival, units found a tractor-trailer on its...
wfirnews.com
Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
