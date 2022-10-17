Read full article on original website
Man arrested for 2021 shooting of three people in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man was taken into custody in the Boone County Jail on $100,000 bond for his involvement in a shooting at a downtown Columbia nightclub in 2021 which left three people injured, one of them seriously. Wayne Warmack, 38, was being held on a...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
myozarksonline.com
Sunrise Beach man charged with domestic assault
A man from Sunrise Beach is facing charges including Domestic Assault after Camden County Deputies responded to an incident on Terra Vista Road. The investigation began at around 6:05am on Saturday, when there was a domestic assault in progress. It was reported that 49-year-old Michael Shawn Trulove who lives at the home, was intoxicated, was threatening to harm a woman in the home and her husband, and that he put his fist in her face, and punched a hole in the wall. When a deputy spoke with Trulove, he claimed that because she wouldn’t take him somewhere, the woman had kidnapped him. He is charged with domestic assault, property damage, and harassment, and is currently free on bond.
KRMS Radio
Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts
A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area. Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer
On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
kjluradio.com
Man involved in weekend shooting in Columbia was acting in self-defense
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident with injuries early Sunday morning. Police report the shooter, Laronya Brown, 25, of Columbia, had driven up to a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. and fired at two people inside the vehicle. Brown and an adult male in the parked vehicle had previously been involved in a relationship.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
krcgtv.com
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a disturbance Monday evening. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Dustin E. Galloway, 40, of Mountain Grove, was transported to the Police Department, fingerprinted, and released with a municipal summons on charges of Trespassing and Destruction of Non City Property.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly mother & son lose everything in Pettis County house fire
A Pettis County man and his elderly mother lose everything in a fire that started in a piece of farm equipment. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an area northeast of LaMonte on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to respond to a small fire ignited on an agricultural implement. The operator was able to escape and extinguish the fire before crews arrived. But sparks from the original fire spread to nearby vegetation and quickly spread.
