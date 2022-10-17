A man from Sunrise Beach is facing charges including Domestic Assault after Camden County Deputies responded to an incident on Terra Vista Road. The investigation began at around 6:05am on Saturday, when there was a domestic assault in progress. It was reported that 49-year-old Michael Shawn Trulove who lives at the home, was intoxicated, was threatening to harm a woman in the home and her husband, and that he put his fist in her face, and punched a hole in the wall. When a deputy spoke with Trulove, he claimed that because she wouldn’t take him somewhere, the woman had kidnapped him. He is charged with domestic assault, property damage, and harassment, and is currently free on bond.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO