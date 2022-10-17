ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers

SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians.  He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
610KONA

More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded

Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
OTHELLO, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy