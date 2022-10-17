Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Inmate escapes Spokane County Court on misdemeanor charge, now facing felony
SPOKANE, Wash.0 On October 18, 2022, at approximately 9:50 am, Spokane County Detention Services staff reported a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from a court hearing and is attempting to escape. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers (SPD) flooded the area to search for Heglund. Deputies...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
KHQ Right Now
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Inmate Who Fled from Court Hearing Tuesday Morning is Captured, Now Facing Felony Escape Charge
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old man who fled from a court hearing in Spokane Tuesday morning has been located and is back in police custody. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Alex J. Heglund, who was being held on two misdemeanor charges, fled from his court appearance at approximately 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in an attempt to escape.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Moses Lake man gets 17 years in prison for rampant gun & meth trafficking
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four convictions will put a Grant County man behind bars for 17 years for several charges related to the trafficking of drugs and guns, including one that was used in the shooting death of an Othello child. As announced by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez was sentenced to 204...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
Idaho Voters Have Until October 28 to Request Absentee Ballots
LEWISTON - Friday, October 28, 2022, is the last day applications for mail-out absentee ballots may be received by county clerks in Idaho for the November 8, 2022 General election. By law, all applications must be received by the Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 28.
Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers
SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians. He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
idaho.gov
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
610KONA
More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded
Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs. Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0