Reta Calvert
Reta Calvert, 78, of Burkeville passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Jasper. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Shirley Bean
Shirley Bean, 71, of Houston, Texas native of Moss Hill Community departed this life Saturday October 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Shirley Beatrice Hadnot-Bean was born on April 29,1951, to the late Lincoln and Alice Hadnot in Woodville, Texas. Shirley passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Connie Elizabeth Green
A Celebration of Life for Connie Elizabeth Green, age 75, of Jasper, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022,. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.
Eloise Bean
Eloise Bean, 88, of Colmesneil, TX. left to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022 with her family by her side in Houston Texas. Eloise was born on March 5,1934 in Colmesneil Texas to Columbus Lum and Dovearie Butler; both who had a strong hand in her Christian journey.
Twenty-two defendants indicted on twenty-six felony charges
The Jasper County Grand Jury in their October 2022 session indicted twenty-two defendants on twenty-six felony charges after considering testimony and evidence from Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle. Joseph Patrick Bell, 46, of Merryville, LA – August 2021 charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bell is accused of being intoxicated when...
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Firefighters remind you to clean your chimney as we go into winter
Local firefighters are reminding those with fireplaces to make sure that your chimneys are clean to prevent fires as we go into winter. The Kirbyville Fire Department has released a statement explaining how chimney fires can happen. The department says “Creosote builds up over time and once it collects enough, and gets hot enough, it will ignite and cause a chimney fire.”
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
LA State Trooper indicted in deadly 2021 auto-ped near Jasper
The Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Stringer & Griffin to host Funeral Planning Seminar on Tue, Oct 25th
Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper will be hosting a FREE Funeral Planning Seminar on Tuesday, October 25th. Two sessions will be held, the first one at 10:00 a.m. and the second one at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say they will cover topics such as burial and cremation options along...
Constitution traveling exhibit and discussion will be Thu, Nov 10th
A program called “The Blessings of Liberty: The United States Constitution”, will be held on Thursday, November 10th at 6:00 p.m. at the Jasper County Historical Museum on the northwest corner of the Jasper County Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper. The event will feature a traveling exhibit provided...
YES! THE BURN BAN IS STILL IN PLACE IN JASPER AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES!
Calls come into KJAS Radio all day long from people wanting to know if the burn ban is still in place. The answer is yes., burn bans are still in effect in every county except San Augustine County. Burn bans are still also in place across the river in Vernon,...
Mid-Term Election 2022 Candidates and Voting Information
This is a list of races on the federal, state, and county level of interest to local voters in the upcoming Mid-Term Election. Early voting will be October 27th through October 29th, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. FEDERAL. U.S. Representative, District 36. Brian Babin (R) Jon Haire (D)
Man accused of striking and killing deputy indicted on federal charge
A man accused of recently striking and killing an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy has now been indicted on a federal charge. Meanwhile, new information has revealed that the suspect admitted to drinking nearly three gallons of beer and smoking marijuana prior to the deadly incident. Michael David...
Kirbyville Police warn of scam
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Wednesday that several people within his community had received calls or texts from someone saying that they owe fines that must be paid immediately or you will go to jail. Brister said it is another scam and that everyone should spread the word not...
