Local firefighters are reminding those with fireplaces to make sure that your chimneys are clean to prevent fires as we go into winter. The Kirbyville Fire Department has released a statement explaining how chimney fires can happen. The department says “Creosote builds up over time and once it collects enough, and gets hot enough, it will ignite and cause a chimney fire.”

KIRBYVILLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO