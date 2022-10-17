ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Seven warning signs your teen is driving unsafe

By JONATHAN INGRAHAM jonathan.ingraham@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyXiq_0icQeIF900
FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

For National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 16-22, the Colorado State Patrol created a list of seven 'red flags' parents should beware of indicating their teen might be unsafe behind the wheel.

“Getting insight into how your child drives is a challenge since we know people are more diligent when someone that loves them is watching,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a news release. “This list provides some common indicators to help parents know when to have a meaningful conversation with their child and possibly put the keys away until trust is re-earned.”

1. She/he has a friend or two in the car. Your teen may argue carpooling is good for the environment and saves gas, but traveling with passengers increases the likelihood of car crashes. Colorado laws state for the first six months, teens cannot have passengers under 21 (siblings and medical emergencies excepted), unless a parent or other licensed adult over 21 is in the vehicle. For the second six months, only one passenger under 21 is allowed.

2. You catch him/her not wearing a seat belt. If you are reminding your teen constantly to buckle up, they haven't grasped the seriousness of a possible crash.

3. Your teen answers your calls or texts when you know she/he is driving. If they are answering texts or calls from you, chances are they are doing the same from others.

4. The car is overflowing with food wrappers or makeup marks appear on the driver's seat and/or vanity mirror. Eating and applying makeup behind the wheel are forms of distracted driving and can surprisingly dangerous.

5. Your child returns home at night farther and farther past curfew. According to Colorado law, the first year as a licensed driver, your teen must abide by a curfew of no driving between midnight and 5 a.m., unless accompanied by an instructor, parent or legal guardian. The state enforces curfews for drivers under 18 years old.

6. He/she is constantly blasting loud music in the vehicle. If you can hear your teen coming down the street, then their music is turned up dangerously loud. Loud music creates a significant hazard for drivers, making it hard to hear critical audible cues from other drivers, like a car horn or another vehicle accelerating nearby.

7. Your child has had a number of close calls and fender benders. When learning to drive, everyone makes mistakes, but if your teen has added one too many dings and scratches to the car, or been in multiple accidents, it may be time to scale back their driving privileges until they’ve had more practice.

"As tough as it is, it’s critical for parents to stay involved because we know that the first few years behind the wheel can be dangerous as new drivers gain experience,” Packard said.

Fatal and injury crash data compiled between 2019-2021 for at-fault drivers between the ages of 16-21 showed the top crash causal factors were:

1. Distraction — inattentive to driving.

2. Exceeding a safe and lawful speed.

3. Lane violation — traveling outside of the designated lane.

4. Impaired driving.

5. Failed to yield right-of-way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Drivers asked to slow down, stay alert in E-470 work zone

The E-470 Public Highway Authority and Colorado State Patrol are asking drivers to slow down and stay alert on the section of E-470 under construction currently. Construction crews are widening the roadway and expanding the trail adjacent to it on E-470 from Interstate 70 to north of 64th Avenue, south of Pena Boulevard. Crews will work in phases to improve 11 miles of E-470 from I-70 to 104th Avenue. The speed limit in the area is reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

UCHealth ready to fly with new aircraft in fleet

UCHealth added a new aircraft to its fleet of helicopters that will give wings to its air critical support team to transport patients hundreds of miles, and through ice, snow, thunderstorms or cloudy days. “UCHealth leadership, along with LifeLine, identified a significant need to reach a patient population that was located hundreds of miles away," Doug White, UCHealth LifeLine’s interim director, said in a news release. "These are patients who required transport to a different facility to receive specialized care, but were unable to get...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves nearly $7 million in eco devo incentives

An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here. The largest incentive approved would help an electric aircraft company using the code name “Project...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

32 inches? Wild forecast says big snow in Colorado this weekend

With multiple media sources reporting big snow about to hit the American West this weekend, locals are probably wondering what that means for Colorado. Winter forecasting website Powderchasers is calling for two rounds of snow to hit British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rockies, with one set to hit this weekend and another set to hit at the start of next week.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women

Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men in all but one of the seven most competitive Senate races. The surge was most pronounced in three congressional districts: CD2, which includes Boulder; CD5, which covers Colorado Springs; and, the battleground CD7, which includes...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

One of 2022's top Halloween attractions in the U.S. found in Colorado

According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado. Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Debate claim: Did Polis 'fire' women who chose not get a COVID vaccine?

Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

What is the coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced

briefly Coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced The SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies, manufactured in Rocky Ford, has won a competition to be declared the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. A nomination period for the inaugural competition opened Aug. 1; this month, 10...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Thousands of Coloradans didn’t get $750 TABOR refund checks. Here’s what to do if you’re one of them.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation in May to send $750 refund checks to Colorado taxpayers by September — but for thousands of people, those checks never came. Around 3.1 million Colorado residents who filed 2021 state taxes by June 30 were eligible to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, according to the governor’s announcement in May.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

'Your Decision 2022' airs on PBS12

As voters get their mail ballots, PBS12 has begun airing a series to highlight key races and statewide ballot issues before voters on Nov. 8.The series premiered on Sunday, tackling Proposition FF, which seeks to provide access to free meals to all public school students and increases taxes for households earning more than $300,000; Proposition 121, which reduces the state income tax rate to 4.40% starting tax year 2022; Proposition 123, which legalizes the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms; and, Propositions 124, 125, and 126, which expand the sale and delivery of alcohol. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy