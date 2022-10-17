Seven warning signs your teen is driving unsafe

FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

For National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 16-22, the Colorado State Patrol created a list of seven 'red flags' parents should beware of indicating their teen might be unsafe behind the wheel.

“Getting insight into how your child drives is a challenge since we know people are more diligent when someone that loves them is watching,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a news release. “This list provides some common indicators to help parents know when to have a meaningful conversation with their child and possibly put the keys away until trust is re-earned.”

1. She/he has a friend or two in the car. Your teen may argue carpooling is good for the environment and saves gas, but traveling with passengers increases the likelihood of car crashes. Colorado laws state for the first six months, teens cannot have passengers under 21 (siblings and medical emergencies excepted), unless a parent or other licensed adult over 21 is in the vehicle. For the second six months, only one passenger under 21 is allowed.

2. You catch him/her not wearing a seat belt. If you are reminding your teen constantly to buckle up, they haven't grasped the seriousness of a possible crash.

3. Your teen answers your calls or texts when you know she/he is driving. If they are answering texts or calls from you, chances are they are doing the same from others.

4. The car is overflowing with food wrappers or makeup marks appear on the driver's seat and/or vanity mirror. Eating and applying makeup behind the wheel are forms of distracted driving and can surprisingly dangerous.

5. Your child returns home at night farther and farther past curfew. According to Colorado law, the first year as a licensed driver, your teen must abide by a curfew of no driving between midnight and 5 a.m., unless accompanied by an instructor, parent or legal guardian. The state enforces curfews for drivers under 18 years old.

6. He/she is constantly blasting loud music in the vehicle. If you can hear your teen coming down the street, then their music is turned up dangerously loud. Loud music creates a significant hazard for drivers, making it hard to hear critical audible cues from other drivers, like a car horn or another vehicle accelerating nearby.

7. Your child has had a number of close calls and fender benders. When learning to drive, everyone makes mistakes, but if your teen has added one too many dings and scratches to the car, or been in multiple accidents, it may be time to scale back their driving privileges until they’ve had more practice.

"As tough as it is, it’s critical for parents to stay involved because we know that the first few years behind the wheel can be dangerous as new drivers gain experience,” Packard said.

Fatal and injury crash data compiled between 2019-2021 for at-fault drivers between the ages of 16-21 showed the top crash causal factors were:

1. Distraction — inattentive to driving.

2. Exceeding a safe and lawful speed.

3. Lane violation — traveling outside of the designated lane.

4. Impaired driving.

5. Failed to yield right-of-way.