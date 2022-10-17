Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
Middle school football: Haughton, Cope split games; Elm Grove sweeps; Greenacres 8th, Benton 7th win
Haughton and Cope split district games Tuesday at Haughton. Haughton won the eighth-grade game 22-14. Cope won the seventh-grade game 20-6. In another seventh-grade district game, Elm Grove stayed undefeated with a 32-20 victory over Rusheon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Eagles (5-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the district title.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline downs Byrd, improves to 5-0 in 1-5A
The Airline Vikings continued their march through District 1-5A Thursday night, defeating the Byrd Yellow Jackets 48-28 at Lee Hedges Stadium. Airline improved to 5-3 overall with its fifth straight victory and 5-0 in district. The Vikings can clinch at least a share of the championship with a victory over Parkway next Friday at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers (6-1, 3-1) host Natchitoches Central (3-4, 2-2) Friday night.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 7 game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Airline def. Haughton 55-42, Byrd def. Parkway 39-14 AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won four in a row … Airline averaging 54.5 points in district play … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor has passed for 1,917 yards and 26 TDs … Tre’ Jackson scored five TDs last week, five rushing and one receiving.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Parkway downs Haughton; Airline hosts Byrd Friday in big District 1-I match
The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday night at Parkway. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17 then pulled out a 27-25 victory in the second. The Lady Bucs took the third 26-17. Parkway closed out the match 25-20 in the fourth. The...
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Airline, Benton win district matches
The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Tuesday. Airline defeated Southwood 25-17, 25-6, 25-13 at home. Benton defeated Parkway in five sets at Benton. In another 1-I match, Haughton fell to leader Byrd 25-22, 25-12, 25-12 at Byrd. At Airline, Emily Younger had nine kills...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION OFFERS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T and Magee Resource Group. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.
bossierpress.com
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen, 79, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went home to her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 10, 2022. Linda was born on April 5, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Mary Spataro Brown and William Sanford Brown. She grew up an Air Force brat traveling the United States. She started school in Bossier City, LA and graduated high school in Anchorage, AK. and finally returning to Bossier City for her father’s retirement at Barksdale Air Force base.
bossierpress.com
Deputy Honored for His Life-Saving Work for the Third Time
On Monday morning, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a special life-saving award to a. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy in a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. “You being at the right place at the right time seems to be your calling,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I. know you...
bossierpress.com
Train Derailment Detour
Due to a train derailment at the I-20 and the Airline Drive intersection, Bossier City. Police are instructing motorists to use Benton Road to travel. There is no timetable on when this. matter will be cleared up, so motorists are asked to be patient as they travel in Bossier City.
bossierpress.com
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY OFFERS HALLOWEEN FUN FOR ALL AGES
As Halloween approaches, Shreve Memorial Library branches are gearing up for the holiday with book displays, Halloween décor and events. Now through October 31, Shreve Memorial Library patrons of all ages can enjoy Halloween-themed programs including story times, arts and crafts workshops, interactive games, and trick or treating. All programs are free and open to the public; however, registration may be required.
bossierpress.com
Owner of Stray Livestock Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of this stray head of cattle. found in South Bossier Parish. The animal was found by a local farmer on Fairview Point Road in Elm Grove on October 14 and. penned for safety. The animal has no brand...
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Council approves one-time pay allowance for city employees
At its Tuesday October 18 regular session meeting, the Bossier City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating a one-time premium pay allowance of $2,000 to eligible full-time employees of the City of Bossier City. Prior to the vote of the council, Bossier City Council President Jeffrey Darby,...
Comments / 0