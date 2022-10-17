The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T and Magee Resource Group. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO