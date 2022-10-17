Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today. First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
ktoe.com
NWS, NOAA out with temperature, snow predictions for upcoming winter
The Climate Prediction Center is out with its forecast for fast-approaching winter and the first question many Minnesotans will have is, how cold will it be and how much snow will we get? Brad Pugh with NOAA says there’s no clear indication whether November, December and January will have above- or below-normal temperatures — but if you include February…
WSAW
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Monday, October 31. Trick or treat times for communities around central Wisconsin are listed below. The list is continuously being updated. Additonally, more Halloween activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7...
New Julia Belle Swain owner details plans for riverboat’s future
A Florida-based yacht cruise company bought the boat from the nonprofit Julia Belle Swain Foundation at the end of last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average
The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
nbc15.com
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
wnanews.com
Room tax revenues rebound
Weekly Fiscal Facts are provided to Wisconsin Newspaper Association members by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. The Wisconsin Policy Forum logo can be downloaded here. Wisconsin room tax collections rebounded in 2021, as did leisure travel,...
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
spectrumnews1.com
False active shooter threats reported at multiple Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE — A string of false active shooter reports at various Wisconsin schools occurred Thursday. Several school districts received similar threats throughout the morning. Local police departments have since confirmed the threats were false. Active shooter threats at the following schools have been deemed untrue, according to local officials:
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
Comments / 0