HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO