Read full article on original website
Related
Gov., bipartisan leaders secure $340M annually for Kansas hospitals
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday Kansas has received federal approval for the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP), which will bring $341 million to Kansas each year at a time when hospitals in Kansas are financially vulnerable, according to a media release from her office.
In AG bid, Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansas Republican who helped lead Donald Trump's short-lived presidential voter fraud commission, wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he runs for attorney general that discounting talk of fraud is “ignoring reality.”. The expanded use of...
More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
Kan. Senator makes campaign appearance for Herschel Walker
MACON, Georgia —Kansas Senator Roger Marshall made a campaign appearance Thursday in support of controversial Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Allegations that Walker, a football icon, paid for a woman's abortion have rocked one of the nation's most important Senate matchups, according to the Associated Press. Walker...
Kelly: Local, area agencies get law enforcement, crime prevention funding
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that her administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims. In our area, the funding includes $64,193 for Mitchell County and $23,375 for 28th Judicial District Community Corrections in Saline...
Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,906 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 12, to Wednesday October 19, for a total of 884,969 cases. The state reported 2,866 new cases during the first week of October. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths...
Gov. Kelly skips campaign events with Biden cabinet secretaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With advance voting underway in Kansas ahead of the November 8, general election, the Biden administration sent U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to campaign for Democrat candidates Governor Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids. Walsh appeared with Kansas 3rd District...
Schmidt: Affordability of daily life is Kansans top issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast
Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
Execution date set for man who killed girlfriend, 3 kids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Salina Post
Dry, warm, windy forecast brings weekend fire weather concerns
With warm temperatures come concerns about fire weather issues this weekend. Warm, dry, and breezy conditions forecast for Saturday are causing fire weather concerns on Saturday, the National Weather Service noted. The highest fire weather concerns are expected to be across southeast Kansas. Fire weather concerns will ramp up on...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0