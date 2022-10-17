ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

In AG bid, Kobach wants to rid Kansas of ballot drop boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansas Republican who helped lead Donald Trump's short-lived presidential voter fraud commission, wants to rid his state of ballot drop boxes and says as he runs for attorney general that discounting talk of fraud is “ignoring reality.”. The expanded use of...
Kan. Senator makes campaign appearance for Herschel Walker

MACON, Georgia —Kansas Senator Roger Marshall made a campaign appearance Thursday in support of controversial Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Allegations that Walker, a football icon, paid for a woman's abortion have rocked one of the nation's most important Senate matchups, according to the Associated Press. Walker...
Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,906 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 12, to Wednesday October 19, for a total of 884,969 cases. The state reported 2,866 new cases during the first week of October. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths...
Gov. Kelly skips campaign events with Biden cabinet secretaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With advance voting underway in Kansas ahead of the November 8, general election, the Biden administration sent U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to campaign for Democrat candidates Governor Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids. Walsh appeared with Kansas 3rd District...
Schmidt: Affordability of daily life is Kansans top issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast

Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
Dry, warm, windy forecast brings weekend fire weather concerns

With warm temperatures come concerns about fire weather issues this weekend. Warm, dry, and breezy conditions forecast for Saturday are causing fire weather concerns on Saturday, the National Weather Service noted. The highest fire weather concerns are expected to be across southeast Kansas. Fire weather concerns will ramp up on...
