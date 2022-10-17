ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a "troublesome" rate, according...
PALMER, MA
Live 95.9

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA

