Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chicopee School Committee pursues purchase of $8.3 million conference center for administration offices
CHICOPEE — The School Committee voted overwhelmingly to pursue purchasing the MassMutual Learning and Conference Center for a new administration building, with one member calling the idea a “no brainer” and another saying it is a “wise move.”. The 8-1 vote with three members absent came...
Palmer residents, teachers discuss concerns with resigned School Superintendent
Parents, faculty, and concerned Palmer residents gathered for a School Committee meeting Wednesday night after the Superintendent of Palmer Public Schools resigned.
wmasspi.com
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
westernmassnews.com
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Reacting to MCAS results, Westfield Superintendent says the future of education is not standardized testing
WESTFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said the future of education is not in standardized testing and he would rather focus on how students apply their learning to real-world applications. “We have been impacted more,” he said about the influence on the pandemic on student learning. “To...
Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
westernmassnews.com
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
Marijuana regulators were investigating Holyoke cultivation facility before worker’s death
The Cannabis Control Commission began investigating Trulieve’s facility in the fall of 2021 due to employee complaints. A Holyoke marijuana cultivation facility was already under investigation when a 27-year-old worker died after inhaling ground cannabis dust on the job in January, state regulators confirmed. The Cannabis Control Commission began...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Springfield Law Department spent $1.7 million to settle police misconduct cases in FY22; returned $3.24 million to general fund
SPRINGFIELD - The city ended the fiscal year with $3.24 million unspent from a $5 million fund set aside to settle police misconduct cases, and the money has been returned to city coffers, a Law Department official said. But, with the start of the new fiscal year in July and...
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0