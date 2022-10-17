ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hospitals see spike in serious respiratory infection in children across US, New England

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hospitals in the United States and New England are seeing a spike in a serious respiratory infection in children. Respiratory syncytial virus usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but it can lead to more serious problems in younger children. Most children are able to recover with at-home care. Doctors said people can protect their families by handwashing, sanitizing surfaces and limiting certain social activities.
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)

Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn

AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
