Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
Massachusetts family warns of toxic mushrooms after near-death experience
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family that survived a near-death experience after foraging mushrooms is sharing their story in hopes of preventing others from making the same mistake. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, foraged mushrooms outside a few weeks ago to cook with as part...
Palmer residents, teachers discuss concerns with resigned School Superintendent
Parents, faculty, and concerned Palmer residents gathered for a School Committee meeting Wednesday night after the Superintendent of Palmer Public Schools resigned.
Hospitals see spike in serious respiratory infection in children across US, New England
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hospitals in the United States and New England are seeing a spike in a serious respiratory infection in children. Respiratory syncytial virus usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but it can lead to more serious problems in younger children. Most children are able to recover with at-home care. Doctors said people can protect their families by handwashing, sanitizing surfaces and limiting certain social activities.
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
Ludlow school ‘hijacked’ students from parents over gender identity, lawyer argues
SPRINGFIELD — An attorney for a set of Ludlow parents argued before a federal judge Monday that they were “hijacked” by teachers and administrators who concealed from them that two of their children had adopted new names and pronouns while students at Baird Middle School. Four parents...
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)
Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn
AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
South Deerfield student-athlete makes state history
A student-athlete at Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield made history last weekend.
Candidate for personnel director would be no stranger to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — Anne Larkham, the candidate for personnel director at Westfield City Hall, if confirmed, will be coming back to the city where she previously worked in the personnel office and as a human resources specialist for the School Department. Larkham worked from 2002 to 2011 as a secretary,...
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Amherst Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke who abruptly ended a council discussion on incident involving police, youth defends actions
AMHERST — The councilor who abruptly ended a town council discussion Monday about an July incident involving police and a group of youths said she “needed the time” to think about another councilor’s motion before she voted on it. Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke invoked her right...
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
