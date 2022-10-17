Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
‘An expensive push’: Florida utilities making costly plans to harden power grid against hurricanes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state board that regulates electricity in Florida meets next week to determine how much it will cost consumers to harden the state’s electric grid against stronger and more frequent hurricanes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out...
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Gas station chain to sell marijuana in Florida
The cannabis products sold at the Circle K locations will include flowers, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes.
As demand for medical marijuana increases, Florida regulators request more staff, money to keep pace
The Office of Medical Marijuana Use says it needs $6.2M to keep pace with regulatory demands. The demand for medical marijuana is increasing, but the fees Florida charges aren’t enough to keep up with licensure and regulatory costs, state budget documents show. As a result, the Florida Department of...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
National Hurricane Center watching 4 tropical waves as cold front breaks Florida records
As the season's first strong cold front moved south, the National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye open for potential tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. Temperatures early Thursday morning ranged from the low to mid-30s in Florida's Panhandle to the mid and upper 60s in the Keys, according to the National Weather Service, Miami. ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.
What has DeSantis done to ease the crisis on Housing, rent, and electric prices up big in Florida?
Florida has long been known as a more affordable place to live than many parts of the country, with no state income tax, lower property taxes and a cheaper overall housing stock. That is starting to change, though, as housing prices have escalated rapidly, along with apartment rents, home insurance...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Florida State Fair announces flash ticket sale Friday
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale on Thursday for tickets to the 12-day event.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida
On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.
Florida Invaded By Flesh-Eating Bacteria
Apparently, this isn't Lee County's year. The Florida county, which is located in the area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now reporting a dramatic uptick in cases involving a flesh-eating bacteria. So far this year, Lee County has reported 29 cases of vibrio vulnificus, according to the Lee County Department of Health. “Flood waters and standing waters following a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as vibrio vulnificus,” reads a statement issued by the county.
‘Classic politics’: 3 proposed amendments to Florida state constitution on midterm ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters will decide on three amendments to the state constitution in November’s midterm elections. They’re not high-profile changes, but each one could significantly impact the laws Floridians follow, and the taxes they pay. One ballot measure offers Florida voters the option to amend...
The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub
Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
