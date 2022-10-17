Law firm associates usually need to complete many boring legal tasks that partners do not want to handle themselves in the course of their jobs. This usually includes document review, cite checking, legal research, and other projects. Every now and then, an associate might be invited to leave the office and either complete or shadow a legal task that is usually handled by a partner, like attending oral arguments. In certain instances, this can definitely be helpful to the development of an associate, but in other situations, associates do not really gain anything from these experiences.

