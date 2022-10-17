Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps’
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that fellow Justice Clarence Thomas “cares about legal issues differently than me,” adding that she thinks “not everyone” can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Sotomayor, speaking at Chicago’s Roosevelt University, praised her colleague and said that he...
The Verge
New York attorney general calls for laws banning murderers’ livestreams of killings
A report on this year’s white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, asks legislators to criminalize a perpetrator or their accomplice filming a murder — and let states fine people, including the operators of large web platforms, who redistribute the videos. The recommendation is intended to stop terrorists from using livestreams as a propaganda tool, and it comes with additional requests for broadcast television-like restrictions on streaming platforms.
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
abovethelaw.com
Court Finds Even More Crime-Frauding In Last Batch Of John Eastman Emails
It’s impossible to say who got the worse end of the deal when Donald Trump hooked up John Eastman and started listening to his cockamamie theories about overturning the election by substituting slates of weirdos cosplaying as swing state electors for those won by Joe Biden. With Rudy Giuliani playing matchmaker, things were always bound to go sideways. But now this date from hell has put both the attorney and his client in potential legal jeopardy, and both of them are probably wishing they’d swiped left on the whole thing.
abovethelaw.com
Judge Gets Booted From Bench For Treating Courtroom Like Game Show
That’s a pretty evocative way to describe courtroom behavior, but it probably leaves you wanting some details. Fear not, the court’s opinion divided Carr’s behavior into five categories of misconduct. One: Issuing warrants and making false statements. As reported by ABA Journal, Carr did not follow the...
abovethelaw.com
Partners Shouldn't Invite Associates To Oral Arguments In Order To Boost Their Egos
Law firm associates usually need to complete many boring legal tasks that partners do not want to handle themselves in the course of their jobs. This usually includes document review, cite checking, legal research, and other projects. Every now and then, an associate might be invited to leave the office and either complete or shadow a legal task that is usually handled by a partner, like attending oral arguments. In certain instances, this can definitely be helpful to the development of an associate, but in other situations, associates do not really gain anything from these experiences.
abovethelaw.com
An Appeals Court Just Brought The Constitution Down On The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What's Next?
When the Founding Fathers ™ structured our form of government, they ordered it around one of the most influential impediments to efficiency known to man besides Netflix: the Separation of Powers. The whole point of our Constitutional schema — breaking up and delegating authority amongst the Legislative, Judicial, Executive, and The People, was to create just enough redundancy and internal conflict that not too much gets done within a short amount of time. That great goal sometimes comes at the cost of the governing bodies themselves.
abovethelaw.com
The Insular Cases Remain After SCOTUS Refuses To Hear Appeal
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made the legal news circles for arguing that race-conscious legislation is not facially unconstitutional because the 14th Amendment was ratified with race in mind. And while she’s definitely right, confidentially, I get the feeling that not everyone on the Court is going to agree with her! I’m not too big on betting, but I’d set the odds around… 6-3?
abovethelaw.com
Trump Threatens To Sue The Pulitzer Prize Board For Defamatory Refusal To Revoke A Prize
We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is back on his bullshit. To find the right solutions, let’s break down exactly what’s wrong today. This isn’t exactly a new hobby for the nation’s most vexatious litigant. In November of 2021, his nutball lawyer Alina Habba sent the Board a “spoiliation” letter demanding that it claw back the honors bestowed on the media outlets.
abovethelaw.com
How Data Analytics Could Bring Home Appellate Victories
Uzz about how the latest tech can help manage a firm more efficiently and more profitably. But what about legal tech specifically built to help your firm win big, appellate-level cases?. Why Data Matters. At the beginning of a recent webinar titled “Want To Get An Edge On Appeals? This...
Opinion: Supreme Court poised to blow up WOTUS definitions
The legality of Waters of the United States (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act (CWA) has been a federal court bare knuckle brawl in recent years as I've discussed here, here, here and here. The issue is defining exactly which waters and wetlands are protected under the CWA. So it's...
abovethelaw.com
From Zealous Defense To Zealous Prodding: Ketanji's Questions Keep Counsel On Their Toes
Since the start of her first term as a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Jackson has been under high scrutiny. I wouldn’t be too worried about her though — it is definitely going both ways. Not too long ago she made headlines for her insistence on historical accuracy when interpreting the 14th Amendment and she hasn’t let up since.
