Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest resident earns top employee award from Mediacom
Mediacom Communications recognized Ridgecrest resident, Anthony Sobieski, as an employee who achieved the company’s highest performance rankings this past year. Sobieski received a national silver-level award during recent ceremonies held with corporate leaders. Sobieski was named “Customer Service Hero” for excellence in serving customers as a senior technical operations...
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Safely up a tree
Bruce Zigtema took this photo in the backyard of his family home in Tehachapi of a California Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus californicus) taking shelter in a large conifer. Even though Bruce lives within the city limits of Tehachapi, he was still able to see and photograph this Gray Fox because...
Tehechapi News
New pastor leads Community Church
Tehachapi Community Congregational Church has a new pastor after the former pastor retired. Keslinn Hohfeld-Stout began her association with the church in October. Just days before she was installed at the Tehachapi Church, she was ordained by the Northern Association of United Church of Christ, the conference to which Community Church belongs.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Don't forget! Open Studio Tour this weekend
The Open Studio Tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, and is a wonderful way to meet many of our local artists and see the amazing array of talent that we have in our community. The exhibit will be in the Coso Room of the Maturango Museum with examples of artwork from each of the 23 participating artists. Visit the museum to see the variety of items and get a heads-up on what to expect at the various open studios during the tour weekend.
