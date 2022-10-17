Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron will do Fast and Furious spin-off with one actor only
Charlize Theron is just one of several Oscar-winning actors who have been lured into getting behind the wheel on the Fast and Furious franchise. There’s also Helen Mirren, and Brie Larson will appear in the upcoming Fast X. The Oscar-nominated Djimon Hounsou and Vanessa Kirby have also dipped their toes in the Fast franchise.
Jason Statham originally turned down joining Fast and Furious
Jason Statham’s return in Fast and Furious 10 is one of the major plot-points of the upcoming action movie. What’s going to happen between his Fast and Furious character Deckard Shaw and Han? We can only assume it’ll be explosive. However, at one point none of it was going to happen, until some good timing saved the day.
Margot Robbie stole the best Harley Quinn prop from set
Margot Robbie is currently promoting Amsterdam, but of course people can’t help asking about her most iconic character – Harley Quinn. Robbie last played the breakfast-sandwich loving fiend in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and it’s not yet known when or if she will play Harley again.
Barry Keoghan keeps texting Eternals co-star for updates on sequel
As Druig, Barry Keoghan was one of the fan-favourite MCU characters from Eternals. Initially portrayed as an anti-hero, he soon won audiences over not just through his romance with fellow Eternal Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), but also by teaming up with the rest of the Eternals to bring down Ikaris (Richard Madden), and stop Earth from being destroyed by the Emergence of a Celestial.
Sorry Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson, killing villains is dumb
For as long as I’ve been a fan of comic books and superhero movies, I’ve hated the argument that heroes should kill their enemies. So when Dwayne Johnson was all over the trades claiming his new DC movie Black Adam was different from other films in the genre because the titular anti-hero wasn’t afraid to turn bad guys into corpses, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone are terrible at pumpkin carving
Are you a fan of Halloween, and action movie stars? Well, prepare for disappointment, because it turns out that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are absolutely awful at carving pumpkins. Schwarzenegger and Stallone are two of the most well-known actors of their generation, known across the world for their appearances...
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio never thought he’d return to Karate Kid
When we say “Cobra Kai never dies,” we mean it — and no one knows that better than Ralph Macchio, who reprised his role as Daniel LaRusso from the classic ‘80s movies years later for TV series Cobra Kai. Originally debuting on YouTube Red in 2018,...
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Jason Voorhees did a super awkward live TV interview in the ’80s
It’s hard to believe that by 1989, the Friday the 13th franchise was already on its eighth entry – Jason Takes Manhattan. And someone thought it would be a good idea for Jason Vorhees – yes, the character Jason – to do a live talk show interview to promote the slasher movie. Arsenio Hall – best known for co-starring with Eddie Murphy in the Coming to America movies – was also a successful comedian and talk show host at the time.
Keanu Reeves went out of his way to make an 80-year-old grandmother’s day
Keanu Reeves is well known for being the nicest Hollywood star, whether he’s helping the crew move heavy equipment up a huge flight of steps on the set of John Wick, or taking a pay cut on movies such as The Matrix to help the crew get paid more, or buying lovely gifts for crew-members.
She-Hulk director wants Hulk family movie in the MCU
While the Hulk is one of the most popular and recognisable Marvel characters – who everyone was familiar with even if they hadn’t heard of Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor – he hasn’t had the greatest success when it comes to movies. There was the 2003 effort starring Eric Bana, then the 2008 version starring Edward Norton. Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk becoming a beloved member of the Avengers, he never got his own standalone MCU movies.
Just Beyond season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Just Beyond season 2 release date? When it comes to horror series, not all of them are child-friendly, and that’s what makes Just Beyond such a unique TV series. Based on the graphic novels of the same name by R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is a horror comedy series with an anthology format, with each of the eight episodes focussing on an independent horror story.
Black Adam 2 will happen “pretty fast” says producer
Black Adam, the protector of Kahndaq, has finally crashed into theatres around the world. Dwayne Johnson has spent the last few months claiming that his new superhero movie will flip the hierarchy of the DCEU on its head but is he right?. Well, Black Adam’s not received the greatest of...
Is Black Adam a hero or a villain?
Is Black Adam a hero or a villain? The hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change forever, but will it be for the better or worse when the Black Adam release date finally arrives? The new superhero movie has us wondering whether Black Adam is a good guy or a bad guy, so we’ve taken a look at the evidence.
Black Adam: What is the crown of Sabbac?
What is the crown of Sabbac in Black Adam? The Black Adam release date is finally here, and with it comes lots of questions about the new superhero movie. While it’s not clear if Black Adam is a hero or a villain, there’s someone even worse than him out there, and they get their powers from something called the crown of Sabbac.
Dwayne Johnson calls Tooth Fairy a “classic something”
These days, Dwayne Johnson movies are among the biggest blockbusters, but that wasn’t always the case. Back when the pro wrestler was first doing action movies, he made some leftfield choices, shall we say. One of those was family movie Tooth Family, a production he was reminded about on Good Morning America.
Adam Driver reportedly met with Marvel for Fantastic Four role
Nerds rejoice because Adam Driver, one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, may be about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, not content with being the best thing in the more recent Star Wars movies, Driver’s been linked with one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel movies ever, The Fantastic Four.
Black Adam review (2022): A throwback, but not in a good way
All that talk of Black Adam changing the hierarchy of power in the DCEU forever sure does set you up for a mighty fall. Especially when the superhero movie you’ve been hyping for a decade ultimately turns out to be yet another generic, forgettable entry in the increasingly lifeless DC movie timeline.
John Wick 4 has several set-pieces that wowed Laurence Fishburne
John Wick 4 has unfortunately been subject to several significant delays – being pushed from 2021, to 2022, before landing on its current release date of March 2023. Obviously the filmmakers and cast are assuring us that it will be worth the wait, and Laurence Fishburne is no different.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 isn’t happening
Netflix has become home to an increasingly good and wide selection of anime series including; Demon Slayer, Naruto, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, Castlevania, Violet Evergarden, Vinland Saga, and much more. A recent, and popular, addition has been Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But unfortunately, fans should not get their hopes up for a second season.
