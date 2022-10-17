Read full article on original website
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
Neewollah 2022 Starts This Week
Neewollah 2022 kicks off this week in Independence. The annual event has been going on for a long time according to this year's Generalissimo Denise Hines who is in charge of organizing the event. Neewollah includes four parades, a carnival, a medallion hunt, a chili cook-off, and bandstand entertainment plus...
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt
(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside
Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
Glenpool to host 44th Annual BlackGold days Festival starting this Thursday
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
