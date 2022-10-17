ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Neewollah 2022 Starts This Week

Neewollah 2022 kicks off this week in Independence. The annual event has been going on for a long time according to this year's Generalissimo Denise Hines who is in charge of organizing the event. Neewollah includes four parades, a carnival, a medallion hunt, a chili cook-off, and bandstand entertainment plus...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt

(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside

Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy